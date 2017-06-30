German MotoGP - Free Practice (2) Results

Hector Barbera fastest at the end of a drying FP2 session, during sunshine and heavy showers on Friday afternoon at the German MotoGP.
Therefore, the fastest times of the day were all set in the dry morning session: CLICK HERE for FP1 results
The Sachsenring has been resurfaced for 2017. Since there has been no prior testing on the new asphalt, Michelin has four types of front and rear slick tyres available this weekend, while FP1 and FP2 were extended by ten minutes.
Mika Kallio is making a wild-card appearance for KTM...
1. Hector Barbera
ESP Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 28.115s [Lap 26/26] 279km/h
(Top Speed)
2. Marc Marquez
ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 28.178s +0.063s [26/27] 277km/h
3. Dani Pedrosa
ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 28.468s +0.353s [28/28] 267km/h
4. Danilo Petrucci
ITA Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 28.468s +0.353s [27/27] 281km/h
5. Aleix Espargaro
ESP Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 28.527s +0.412s [21/23] 279km/h
6. Cal Crutchlow
GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 1m 28.616s +0.501s [19/19] 279km/h
7. Andrea Dovizioso
ITA Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 28.753s +0.638s [20/24] 277km/h
8. Jonas Folger
GER Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 28.988s +0.873s [26/26] 282km/h
9. Sam Lowes
GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP)* 1m 28.994s +0.879s [17/17] 278km/h
10. Jorge Lorenzo
ESP Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 29.017s +0.902s [20/20] 279km/h
11. Alvaro Bautista
ESP Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 29.076s +0.961s [17/19] 275km/h
12. Pol Espargaro
ESP Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 29.321s +1.206s [27/27] 279km/h
13. Loris Baz
FRA Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 29.364s +1.249s [20/21] 280km/h
14. Mika Kallio
FIN Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 29.446s +1.331s [21/21] 268km/h
15. Valentino Rossi
ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 29.549s +1.434s [22/22] 279km/h
16. Jack Miller
AUS Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 29.586s +1.471s [17/19] 278km/h
17. Karel Abraham
CZE Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 29.774s +1.659s [18/18] 268km/h
18. Johann Zarco
FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 29.927s +1.812s [26/26] 274km/h
19. Bradley Smith
GBR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 29.972s +1.857s [22/22] 268km/h
20. Maverick Viñales
ESP Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 30.017s +1.902s [23/23] 281km/h
21. Scott Redding
GBR Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 30.017s +1.902s [23/23] 276km/h
22. Alex Rins
ESP Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)* 1m 30.342s +2.227s [21/21] 277km/h
23. Tito Rabat
ESP Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 30.508s +2.393s [30/30] 268km/h
24. Andrea Iannone
ITA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 30.559s +2.444s [18/20] 279km/h
Blue Name = Rides for Factory Team.
Red Name = Rides for Satellite Team.
* Rookie
Fastest FP1 time:
Andrea Dovizioso
ITA Ducati 1m 21.559s
Official Sachsenring MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Marc Marquez
SPA Honda 1m 20.336s
(2015)
Fastest race lap:
Marc Marquez
SPA Honda 1m 21.530s
(2015)
By Peter McLaren
