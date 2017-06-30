MotoGP »

2017 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Free Practice (2) Results

30 June 2017
Free Practice (2) results from the 2017 German MotoGP at Sachsenring, round 9 of 18.
German MotoGP - Free Practice (2) Results
2017 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Free Practice (2) Results
Hector Barbera fastest at the end of a drying FP2 session, during sunshine and heavy showers on Friday afternoon at the German MotoGP.

Therefore, the fastest times of the day were all set in the dry morning session: CLICK HERE for FP1 results.

The Sachsenring has been resurfaced for 2017. Since there has been no prior testing on the new asphalt, Michelin has four types of front and rear slick tyres available this weekend, while FP1 and FP2 were extended by ten minutes.

Mika Kallio is making a wild-card appearance for KTM...

1. Hector Barbera ESP Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 28.115s [Lap 26/26] 279km/h (Top Speed)
2. Marc Marquez ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 28.178s +0.063s [26/27] 277km/h
3. Dani Pedrosa ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 28.468s +0.353s [28/28] 267km/h
4. Danilo Petrucci ITA Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 28.468s +0.353s [27/27] 281km/h
5. Aleix Espargaro ESP Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 28.527s +0.412s [21/23] 279km/h
6. Cal Crutchlow GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 1m 28.616s +0.501s [19/19] 279km/h
7. Andrea Dovizioso ITA Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 28.753s +0.638s [20/24] 277km/h
8. Jonas Folger GER Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 28.988s +0.873s [26/26] 282km/h
9. Sam Lowes GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP)* 1m 28.994s +0.879s [17/17] 278km/h
10. Jorge Lorenzo ESP Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 29.017s +0.902s [20/20] 279km/h
11. Alvaro Bautista ESP Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 29.076s +0.961s [17/19] 275km/h
12. Pol Espargaro ESP Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 29.321s +1.206s [27/27] 279km/h
13. Loris Baz FRA Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 29.364s +1.249s [20/21] 280km/h
14. Mika Kallio FIN Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 29.446s +1.331s [21/21] 268km/h
15. Valentino Rossi ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 29.549s +1.434s [22/22] 279km/h
16. Jack Miller AUS Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 29.586s +1.471s [17/19] 278km/h
17. Karel Abraham CZE Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 29.774s +1.659s [18/18] 268km/h
18. Johann Zarco FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 29.927s +1.812s [26/26] 274km/h
19. Bradley Smith GBR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 29.972s +1.857s [22/22] 268km/h
20. Maverick Viñales ESP Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 30.017s +1.902s [23/23] 281km/h
21. Scott Redding GBR Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 30.017s +1.902s [23/23] 276km/h
22. Alex Rins ESP Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)* 1m 30.342s +2.227s [21/21] 277km/h
23. Tito Rabat ESP Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 30.508s +2.393s [30/30] 268km/h
24. Andrea Iannone ITA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 30.559s +2.444s [18/20] 279km/h

Blue Name = Rides for Factory Team.
Red Name = Rides for Satellite Team.
* Rookie

CLICK HERE for live updates - CLICK HERE for pictures


Fastest FP1 time:
Andrea Dovizioso ITA Ducati 1m 21.559s

Official Sachsenring MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Marc Marquez SPA Honda 1m 20.336s (2015)
Fastest race lap:
Marc Marquez SPA Honda 1m 21.530s (2015)

By Peter McLaren


Want more? CLICK HERE for the MotoGP Homepage...

Tagged as: barbera
« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Barbera, French MotoGP 2017
Redding, German MotoGP 2017
Bautista, German MotoGP 2017
Redding, German MotoGP 2017
Bautista, German MotoGP 2017
Bautista, German MotoGP 2017
Barbera, German MotoGP 2017
Lorenzo, German MotoGP 2017
Folger, German MotoGP 2017
Rins, German MotoGP 2017
Lorenzo, German MotoGP 2017
Dovizioso, German MotoGP 2017
Lorenzo, German MotoGP 2017
Lorenzo, German MotoGP 2017
Lorenzo, German MotoGP 2017
Petrucci, German MotoGP 2017
Petrucci, German MotoGP 2017
Marquez, German MotoGP 2017

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.


tian647

June 30, 2017 2:52 PM

Guna4699: Again two desmos in top 5... Seeing Lorenzo go faster than Rossi in wet for first time since long.
Rossi 11 points off the championship, Lorenzo nowhere may have something to do with it. Also Rossi is generally Man Sunday. Hope to see Dovi and Petrux remain at the sharp end through the season, and Pedrosa with them...

ZeFrenchAngle

June 30, 2017 3:14 PM

jakke: Smith VS Kalio? Time for him to move back to bsb. He doesn't belong on a factory ride, even if it's KTM
??????? I can't remember either Bradley Smith or Mika Kallio ever competing in British Superbikes ??????


Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 