German MotoGP - Free Practice (4) Results

2017 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Free Practice (4) Results

1 July 2017
Free Practice (4) results from the 2017 German MotoGP at Sachsenring, round 9 of 18.
Rain arrived with ten minutes of FP4 remaining.

Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten after third free practice, will now get underway...

1. Marc Marquez ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 21.822s [Lap 4/12] 289km/h (Top Speed)
2. Dani Pedrosa ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 21.927s +0.105s [5/10] 290km/h
3. Alvaro Bautista ESP Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 22.008s +0.186s [9/12] 293km/h
4. Jonas Folger GER Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 22.065s +0.243s [9/12] 289km/h
5. Johann Zarco FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 22.213s +0.391s [11/12] 291km/h
6. Cal Crutchlow GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 1m 22.223s +0.401s [6/9] 289km/h
7. Aleix Espargaro ESP Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 22.232s +0.410s [7/11] 288km/h
8. Andrea Dovizioso ITA Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 22.251s +0.429s [7/10] 293km/h
9. Maverick Viñales ESP Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 22.314s +0.492s [7/9] 294km/h
10. Andrea Iannone ITA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 22.407s +0.585s [7/12] 292km/h
11. Mika Kallio FIN Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 22.432s +0.610s [5/9] 286km/h
12. Valentino Rossi ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 22.477s +0.655s [5/9] 292km/h
13. Scott Redding GBR Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 22.508s +0.686s [7/8] 291km/h
14. Tito Rabat ESP Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 22.602s +0.780s [6/14] 286km/h
15. Hector Barbera ESP Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 22.607s +0.785s [6/10] 287km/h
16. Sam Lowes GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP)* 1m 22.709s +0.887s [9/12] 291km/h
17. Danilo Petrucci ITA Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 22.838s +1.016s [5/10] 290km/h
18. Alex Rins ESP Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)* 1m 22.846s +1.024s [6/13] 287km/h
19. Loris Baz FRA Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 22.867s +1.045s [8/14] 287km/h
20. Pol Espargaro ESP Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 22.953s +1.131s [6/12] 292km/h
21. Karel Abraham CZE Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 23.039s +1.217s [4/12] 290km/h
22. Jorge Lorenzo ESP Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 23.304s +1.482s [5/13] 293km/h
23. Bradley Smith GBR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 23.367s +1.545s [5/13] 287km/h
24. Jack Miller AUS Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 23.579s +1.757s [3/7] 289km/h


Blue Name = Rides for Factory Team.
Red Name = Rides for Satellite Team.
* Rookie

Fastest Saturday time:
Marc Marquez SPA Honda 1m 20.745s (FP3)

Official Sachsenring MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Marc Marquez SPA Honda 1m 20.336s (2015)
Fastest race lap:
Marc Marquez SPA Honda 1m 21.530s (2015)

By Peter McLaren


