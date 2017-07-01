MotoGP »

2017 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Qualifying (1) Results

1 July 2017
Qualifying (1) results from the 2017 German MotoGP at Sachsenring, round 9 of 18.
German MotoGP - Qualifying (1) Results
Wet session.

The top two riders in Q1 - Danilo Petrucci and Pol Espargaro - now progress to the Q2 pole position shootout, where they will join the ten fastest riders after third practice.

The others will start, in the following order, from 13th on the grid onwards...

1. Danilo Petrucci ITA Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 27.688s [Lap 8/10] 283km/h (Top Speed)
2. Pol Espargaro ESP Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 27.695s +0.007s [10/10] 277km/h

3. Jack Miller AUS Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 27.967s +0.279s [6/8] 280km/h
4. Loris Baz FRA Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 27.979s +0.291s [10/10] 280km/h
5. Bradley Smith GBR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 28.015s +0.327s [10/10] 278km/h
6. Andrea Iannone ITA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 28.103s +0.415s [6/10] 281km/h
7. Mika Kallio FIN Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 28.285s +0.597s [10/10] 274km/h
8. Hector Barbera ESP Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 28.404s +0.716s [7/10] 276km/h
9. Johann Zarco FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 28.444s +0.756s [9/9] 280km/h
10. Karel Abraham CZE Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 28.625s +0.937s [10/10] 280km/h
11. Sam Lowes GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP)* 1m 28.659s +0.971s [9/9] 278km/h
12. Alex Rins ESP Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)* 1m 29.504s +1.816s [7/10] 281km/h
13. Scott Redding GBR Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 29.578s +1.890s [7/10] 275km/h
14. Tito Rabat ESP Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 30.028s +2.340s [9/10] 277km/h

Blue Name = Rides for Factory Team.
Red Name = Rides for Satellite Team.
* Rookie

Fastest Saturday time:
Marc Marquez SPA Honda 1m 20.745s (FP3)

Official Sachsenring MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Marc Marquez SPA Honda 1m 20.336s (2015)
Fastest race lap:
Marc Marquez SPA Honda 1m 21.530s (2015)

