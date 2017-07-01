German MotoGP - Full Qualifying Results

MotoGP »

2017 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Full Qualifying Results

1 July 2017
Full Qualifying results and grid line-up for the 2017 German MotoGP at Sachsenring, round 9 of 18.
Marc Marquez claims a wet pole position for the German MotoGP, ahead of Danilo Petrucci and Dani Pedrosa, while the Movistar Yamahas struggle.


The Sachsenring has been resurfaced for 2017.

Mika Kallio is making a wild-card appearance for KTM...

Qualifying 2:
1. Marc Marquez ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 27.302s [Lap 10/10] 274km/h (Top Speed)
2. Danilo Petrucci ITA Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 27.462s +0.160s [5/10] 284km/h
3. Dani Pedrosa ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 27.949s +0.647s [5/10] 267km/h
4. Cal Crutchlow GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 1m 28.089s +0.787s [7/10] 282km/h
5. Jonas Folger GER Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 28.210s +0.908s [8/10] 278km/h
6. Jorge Lorenzo ESP Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 28.383s +1.081s [8/11] 280km/h
7. Pol Espargaro ESP Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 28.402s +1.100s [7/10] 275km/h
8. Aleix Espargaro ESP Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 28.526s +1.224s [10/10] 279km/h
9. Valentino Rossi ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 28.669s +1.367s [9/9] 280km/h
10. Andrea Dovizioso ITA Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 28.703s +1.401s [8/10] 282km/h
11. Maverick Viñales ESP Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 28.823s +1.521s [7/10] 281km/h
12. Alvaro Bautista ESP Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 28.968s +1.666s [9/10] 277km/h

Qualifying 1:
13. Jack Miller AUS Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 27.967s 280km/h
14. Loris Baz FRA Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 27.979s 280km/h
15. Bradley Smith GBR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 28.015s 278km/h
16. Andrea Iannone ITA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 28.103s 281km/h
17. Mika Kallio FIN Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 28.285s 274km/h
18. Hector Barbera ESP Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 28.404s 276km/h
19. Johann Zarco FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 28.444s 280km/h
20. Karel Abraham CZE Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 28.625s 280km/h
21. Sam Lowes GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP)* 1m 28.659s 278km/h
22. Alex Rins ESP Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)* 1m 29.504s 281km/h
23. Scott Redding GBR Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 29.578s 275km/h
24. Tito Rabat ESP Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 30.028s 277km/h

Blue Name = Rides for Factory Team.
Red Name = Rides for Satellite Team.
* Rookie

CLICK HERE for live updates - CLICK HERE for pictures


Fastest Saturday time:
Marc Marquez SPA Honda 1m 20.745s (FP3)

Official Sachsenring MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Marc Marquez SPA Honda 1m 20.336s (2015)
Fastest race lap:
Marc Marquez SPA Honda 1m 21.530s (2015)

By Peter McLaren


Pennypacker

July 01, 2017 2:04 PM
Last Edited 27 minutes ago

Best possible chance for MM to take the lead in the championship, his main opponents start on the 9th, 10th and 11th position. Edit: more importantly, none of them come close to MM's race pace


