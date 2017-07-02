German MotoGP - Warm-up Results

MotoGP »

2017 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Warm-up Results

2 July 2017
Warm-up results from the 2017 German MotoGP at Sachsenring, round 9 of 18.
Rookie home star Jonas Folger quickest during a dry morning warm-up for the German MotoGP at Sachsenring...

1. Jonas Folger GER Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 21.635s [Lap 8/14] 291km/h (Top Speed)
2. Dani Pedrosa ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 21.785s +0.150s [11/14] 291km/h
3. Aleix Espargaro ESP Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 21.830s +0.195s [11/13] 288km/h
4. Maverick Viñales ESP Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 21.857s +0.222s [15/15] 292km/h
5. Andrea Dovizioso ITA Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 21.880s +0.245s [10/12] 291km/h
6. Cal Crutchlow GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 1m 21.929s +0.294s [5/12] 289km/h
7. Mika Kallio FIN Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 22.036s +0.401s [11/15] 289km/h
8. Valentino Rossi ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 22.039s +0.404s [11/15] 290km/h
9. Pol Espargaro ESP Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 22.072s +0.437s [14/14] 291km/h
10. Marc Marquez ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 22.101s +0.466s [5/14] 290km/h
11. Johann Zarco FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 22.240s +0.605s [9/12] 289km/h
12. Scott Redding GBR Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 22.307s +0.672s [11/14] 289km/h
13. Andrea Iannone ITA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 22.368s +0.733s [10/14] 289km/h
14. Alvaro Bautista ESP Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 22.377s +0.742s [12/14] 293km/h
15. Alex Rins ESP Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)* 1m 22.386s +0.751s [6/14] 289km/h
16. Jack Miller AUS Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 22.459s +0.824s [10/14] 288km/h
17. Hector Barbera ESP Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 22.503s +0.868s [8/15] 290km/h
18. Karel Abraham CZE Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 22.618s +0.983s [12/15] 288km/h
19. Tito Rabat ESP Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 22.655s +1.020s [11/13] 284km/h
20. Sam Lowes GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP)* 1m 22.717s +1.082s [12/14] 287km/h
21. Loris Baz FRA Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 22.737s +1.102s [5/12] 288km/h
22. Danilo Petrucci ITA Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 22.787s +1.152s [9/12] 290km/h
23. Jorge Lorenzo ESP Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 22.868s +1.233s [15/15] 291km/h
24. Bradley Smith GBR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 22.906s +1.271s [7/10] 286km/h

Blue Name = Rides for Factory Team.
Red Name = Rides for Satellite Team.
* Rookie

Fastest practice time:
Marc Marquez SPA Honda 1m 20.745s (FP3)

Official Sachsenring MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Marc Marquez SPA Honda 1m 20.336s (2015)
Fastest race lap:
Marc Marquez SPA Honda 1m 21.530s (2015)

By Peter McLaren


