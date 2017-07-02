German MotoGP - Race Results

CLICK HERE for the NEW World Championship standings
Marc Marquez has won the German MotoGP after soaking up a surprise challenge from rookie Jonas Folger.
Folger showed no sign of nerves as he passed the Repsol Hondas of Marquez and Dani Pedrosa to sensationally lead the early stages of the race.
The young German was then the only rider capable of sticking with Marquez when the reigning champion returned to the front, the pair pulling comfortably clear of Pedrosa.
Folger only lost touch with Marquez after running slightly wide in the closing stages. Movistar Yamaha riders Maverick Vinales and Valentino Rossi both worked their way forwards after a poor (wet) qualifying, but couldn't get near the podium places.
Marquez now takes over the world championship lead by 5 points heading into the summer break...
1. Marc Marquez
ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 40m 59.525s
2. Jonas Folger
GER Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 41m 2.835s
3. Dani Pedrosa
ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 41m 11.071s
4. Maverick Viñales
ESP Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 41m 13.778s
5. Valentino Rossi
ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 41m 14.505s
6. Alvaro Bautista
ESP Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP16) 41m 16.059s
7. Aleix Espargaro
ESP Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 41m 19.261s
8. Andrea Dovizioso
ITA Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 41m 19.713s
9. Johann Zarco
FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 41m 20.663s
10. Cal Crutchlow
GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 41m 23.735s
11. Jorge Lorenzo
ESP Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 41m 25.184s
12. Danilo Petrucci
ITA Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP17) 41m 31.065s
13. Pol Espargaro
ESP Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 41m 31.704s
14. Bradley Smith
GBR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 41m 35.978s
15. Jack Miller
AUS Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 41m 37.296s
16. Mika Kallio
FIN Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 41m 37.377s
17. Karel Abraham
CZE Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP15) 41m 38.848s
18. Tito Rabat
ESP Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 41m 40.715s
19. Loris Baz
FRA Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP15) 41m 59.375s
20. Scott Redding
GBR Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 42m 1.189s
21. Alex Rins
ESP Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)* 42m 1.220s
Andrea Iannone
ITA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) DNF
Sam Lowes
GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP)* DNF
Hector Barbera
ESP Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP16) DSQ
Blue Name = Rides for Factory Team.
Red Name = Rides for Satellite Team.
* Rookie
