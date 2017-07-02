MotoGP »

2017 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Race Results

2 July 2017
Race results from the 2017 German MotoGP at Sachsenring, round 9 of 18.
German MotoGP - Race Results
2017 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Race Results
CLICK HERE for the NEW World Championship standings.

Marc Marquez has won the German MotoGP after soaking up a surprise challenge from rookie Jonas Folger.

Folger showed no sign of nerves as he passed the Repsol Hondas of Marquez and Dani Pedrosa to sensationally lead the early stages of the race.

The young German was then the only rider capable of sticking with Marquez when the reigning champion returned to the front, the pair pulling comfortably clear of Pedrosa.

Folger only lost touch with Marquez after running slightly wide in the closing stages. Movistar Yamaha riders Maverick Vinales and Valentino Rossi both worked their way forwards after a poor (wet) qualifying, but couldn't get near the podium places.

Marquez now takes over the world championship lead by 5 points heading into the summer break...

1. Marc Marquez ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 40m 59.525s
2. Jonas Folger GER Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 41m 2.835s
3. Dani Pedrosa ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 41m 11.071s
4. Maverick Viñales ESP Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 41m 13.778s
5. Valentino Rossi ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 41m 14.505s
6. Alvaro Bautista ESP Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP16) 41m 16.059s
7. Aleix Espargaro ESP Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 41m 19.261s
8. Andrea Dovizioso ITA Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 41m 19.713s
9. Johann Zarco FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 41m 20.663s
10. Cal Crutchlow GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 41m 23.735s
11. Jorge Lorenzo ESP Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 41m 25.184s
12. Danilo Petrucci ITA Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP17) 41m 31.065s
13. Pol Espargaro ESP Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 41m 31.704s
14. Bradley Smith GBR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 41m 35.978s
15. Jack Miller AUS Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 41m 37.296s
16. Mika Kallio FIN Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 41m 37.377s
17. Karel Abraham CZE Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP15) 41m 38.848s
18. Tito Rabat ESP Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 41m 40.715s
19. Loris Baz FRA Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP15) 41m 59.375s
20. Scott Redding GBR Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 42m 1.189s
21. Alex Rins ESP Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)* 42m 1.220s
Andrea Iannone ITA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) DNF
Sam Lowes GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP)* DNF
Hector Barbera ESP Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP16) DSQ


Blue Name = Rides for Factory Team.
Red Name = Rides for Satellite Team.
* Rookie

CLICK HERE for live updates - CLICK HERE for pictures


By Peter McLaren


Want more? CLICK HERE for the MotoGP Homepage...



Tagged as: Marquez
« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Marquez, German MotoGP 2017
Pol Espargaro, German MotoGP 2017
Smith, German MotoGP 2017
Smith, German MotoGP 2017
Kallio, German MotoGP 2017
Smith, German MotoGP 2017
Smith, German MotoGP 2017
Smith, German MotoGP 2017
Smith, German MotoGP 2017
Pol Espargaro, German MotoGP 2017
Rabat, German MotoGP 2017
Miller
Marquez, German MotoGP 2017
Miller, German MotoGP 2017
Marquez, German MotoGP 2017
Smith, German MotoGP 2017
Miller, German MotoGP 2017
Marquez, German MotoGP 2017

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.


ZeFrenchAngle

July 02, 2017 2:00 PM
Last Edited 1 minute ago

Man of the day : Jonas - what a race in front of his home crowd ! Marc : nerves of steel, saved his absolute best for the last on WORN TYRES - Astounding. Maverick : will be relieved compared to Assen ! Valentino : after losing FP1, FP2, and half of FP3 on his preferred chassis through engine breakdowns, I would not be surprised if he is actually very happy with 5th. But poor poor Dani : a great 3rd but no TV exposure after the first 4 laps. Frustrating for his sponsors ! :-) One month WITHOUT MotoGP is going to be VERY difficult !!!

TrueFan

July 02, 2017 2:15 PM

Special mention for Bautista too...He came from a really long way back on that sat Ducati, and gave Rossi and Vinales a run for their money...they put on a good showing too. Fantastic result for the championship


Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 