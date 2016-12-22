Road Racer of the Year 2016 - 3rd

RR »

22 December 2016
You place Peter Hickman fourth in our Road Racer of the Year poll...
Average poll score out of ten: 7.43
Team: GBmoto Kawasaki/Trooper Beer Kawasaki/Cookstown/BE Racing Kawasaki
NW200 wins: 0
Podiums: 2
Isle of Man TT wins: 0
Podiums: 0
Ulster Grand Prix wins: 0
Podiums: 1
Macau Grand Prix: 1st

Peter Hickman rode Kawasaki machinery on the roads for the first time in 2016 for the GBmoto team after previously excelling on the BMW S1000RR. Hickman may only have made his debut at the Isle of Man TT in 2014, but his outstanding performances on the roads raised expectations that he could be a potential winner in 2016.

His best result was a magnificent fourth in the Superbike race, although retirements from the Superstock and Senior races permeated a disappointing TT overall for the British Superbike contender. Hickman also had a DNF in the opening Supersport race but clinched a top ten result in race two, taking eighth on the Trooper Beer Kawasaki. The 29-year-old also made his debut in the Lightweight TT for Northern Ireland's Cookstown B.E. Racing team, but Hickman was forced to retire from the race.

However, he sealed two rostrums prior to the TT in May at the North West 200 in the Superbike and Supersport classes and finished a fine third in the second Supersport race at the Ulster Grand Prix. The English rider was also on course for a podium in the Superstock race at Dundrod after setting the early pace, but bad luck struck once more for Hickman, who was cruelly forced out with a puncture.

His luck finally changed for the better at the Macau Grand Prix in November, where Hickman joined Michael Rutter in the Bathams SMT BMW team, returning to the S1000RR that had served him so faithfully on the roads over the past two seasons.

A gripping race developed at the front involving Rutter, Martin Jessopp, newcomer Glenn Irwin and Hickman, who stormed to the front in the final part of the race and edged out Rutter for his second successive victory at the famous race in the Far East.

Thousands of votes were cast for the 2016 Crash.net Road Racer of the Year poll, where viewers awarded a shortlist of this season's most impressive riders with a mark out of ten.

North West 200 , Macau Grand Prix , Road Race , Peter Hickman , Dundrod , Isle of Man TT , Ulster Grand Prix , Cookstown
Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Peter Hickman won the Macau Grand Prix for the second year running on the Bathams/SMT BMW.
Glenn Irwin on the PBM Ducati at the Macau Grand Prix.
Glenn Irwin on the PBM Be Wiser Ducati at the Macau Grand Prix.
Peter Hickman on the Bathams/SMT BMW at the Macau Grand Prix.
Peter Hickman on the Bathams/SMT BMW at the Macau Grand Prix.
Peter Hickman in action at the 50th Macau Grand Prix on the Bathams/SMT BMW.
Michael Rutter on the Bathams/SMT BMW at the Macau Grand Prix.
Martin Jessopp on the Riders Motorcycles BMW at the Macau Grand Prix.
Michael Rutter and John McGuinness during the pre-event press conference ahead of the 50th Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix.
Michael Rutter topped the opening practice session for the 2016 Macau Grand Prix.
Action from the 2016 North West 200
Michael Dunlop on the Team Classic Suzuki XR69 during the Classic Superbike race at the Classic TT.
Michael Dunlop on the Black Eagle MV Agusta at the Classic TT.
Michael Dunlop on the Black Eagle MV Agusta at the Classic TT.
Bruce Anstey won the Lightweight race at the Classic TT on the Padgetts Honda RS250.
John McGuinness on the Winfield Paton at the Classic TT.
Bruce Anstey on the Padgetts RS250 Honda at the Classic TT.
Dean Harrison on the Silicone Engineering Kawasaki at the Classic TT.

