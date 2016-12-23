Road Racer of the Year 2016 - 2nd

2nd – Ian Hutchinson

IAN HUTCHINSON 2ndTyco BMW/Team Traction Control Yamaha8thBingley Bullet Ian Hutchinson was in imperious form this season as he scored wins at each of the major international road races.Hutchinson, who was also in terrific form in the British Superstock 1000 Championship, ending the year as the runner-up, completed a dominant clean sweep in the Superstock class at the North West 200, Isle of Man TT and Ulster Grand Prix.At the TT, he repeated his brilliant 2015 treble, winning both Supersport races on the Team Traction Control Yamaha in addition to another coveted win on the Tyco BMW Superstock machine. Hutchy was also right in the fray in the Superbike and Senior feature races, but he came up against a red-hot Michael Dunlop, who twice had the upper hand on the Hawk Racing BMW over his fierce rival. He drew level with the legendary Mike 'The Bike' Hailwood on 14 TT wins and there will surely be more to come in 2017 for Hutchinson, who has now also won four Supersport TT races on the bounce around the notorious Mountain Course.Hutchinson gained an element of revenge over Dunlop at the Ulster Grand Prix in August, when he lifted the man of the meeting award following a magnificent performance. He won both Superbike races and became the first road racer to lap at more than 134mph as he bettered Bruce Anstey's 2010 benchmark on the final lap of the second Superbike event, raising the mark to a searing 134.08mph. The 37-year-old also won the second Supersport race plus the Superstock race to complete a commanding four timer at the spectacular Dundrod course.Hutchinson has again signed for Northern Ireland team Tyco BMW for 2017 and will also enter a third year on the all-new Yamaha R6 Supersport machine after putting pen to paper for the new-look McAMS Yamaha team (formerly Team Traction Control).