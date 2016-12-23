RR »

Road Racer of the Year 2016 - 2nd: Ian Hutchinson

23 December 2016
You place Ian Hutchinson second in our Road Racer of the Year poll...
Road Racer of the Year 2016 - 2nd
Road Racer of the Year 2016 - 2nd: Ian Hutchinson
IAN HUTCHINSON 2nd

2nd – Ian Hutchinson
Average poll score out of ten: 8.66
Team: Tyco BMW/Team Traction Control Yamaha
NW200 wins: 1
Podiums: 2
Isle of Man TT wins: 3
Podiums: 2
Ulster Grand Prix wins: 4
Podiums: 1
Macau Grand Prix: 8th

Bingley Bullet Ian Hutchinson was in imperious form this season as he scored wins at each of the major international road races.

Hutchinson, who was also in terrific form in the British Superstock 1000 Championship, ending the year as the runner-up, completed a dominant clean sweep in the Superstock class at the North West 200, Isle of Man TT and Ulster Grand Prix.

At the TT, he repeated his brilliant 2015 treble, winning both Supersport races on the Team Traction Control Yamaha in addition to another coveted win on the Tyco BMW Superstock machine. Hutchy was also right in the fray in the Superbike and Senior feature races, but he came up against a red-hot Michael Dunlop, who twice had the upper hand on the Hawk Racing BMW over his fierce rival. He drew level with the legendary Mike 'The Bike' Hailwood on 14 TT wins and there will surely be more to come in 2017 for Hutchinson, who has now also won four Supersport TT races on the bounce around the notorious Mountain Course.

Hutchinson gained an element of revenge over Dunlop at the Ulster Grand Prix in August, when he lifted the man of the meeting award following a magnificent performance. He won both Superbike races and became the first road racer to lap at more than 134mph as he bettered Bruce Anstey's 2010 benchmark on the final lap of the second Superbike event, raising the mark to a searing 134.08mph. The 37-year-old also won the second Supersport race plus the Superstock race to complete a commanding four timer at the spectacular Dundrod course.

Hutchinson has again signed for Northern Ireland team Tyco BMW for 2017 and will also enter a third year on the all-new Yamaha R6 Supersport machine after putting pen to paper for the new-look McAMS Yamaha team (formerly Team Traction Control).



Tagged as: North West 200 , Macau Grand Prix , Road Race , Dundrod , Isle of Man TT , Bruce Anstey , Ulster Grand Prix , Ian Hutchinson
« Take me back to the RR Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Ian Hutchinson on the Team Traction Control Yamaha in the second Monster Energy Supersport race at the Isle of Man TT.
Peter Hickman won the Macau Grand Prix for the second year running on the Bathams/SMT BMW.
Glenn Irwin on the PBM Ducati at the Macau Grand Prix.
Glenn Irwin on the PBM Be Wiser Ducati at the Macau Grand Prix.
Peter Hickman on the Bathams/SMT BMW at the Macau Grand Prix.
Peter Hickman on the Bathams/SMT BMW at the Macau Grand Prix.
Peter Hickman in action at the 50th Macau Grand Prix on the Bathams/SMT BMW.
Michael Rutter on the Bathams/SMT BMW at the Macau Grand Prix.
Martin Jessopp on the Riders Motorcycles BMW at the Macau Grand Prix.
Michael Rutter and John McGuinness during the pre-event press conference ahead of the 50th Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix.
Michael Rutter topped the opening practice session for the 2016 Macau Grand Prix.
Action from the 2016 North West 200
Michael Dunlop on the Team Classic Suzuki XR69 during the Classic Superbike race at the Classic TT.
Michael Dunlop on the Black Eagle MV Agusta at the Classic TT.
Michael Dunlop on the Black Eagle MV Agusta at the Classic TT.
Bruce Anstey won the Lightweight race at the Classic TT on the Padgetts Honda RS250.
John McGuinness on the Winfield Paton at the Classic TT.
Bruce Anstey on the Padgetts RS250 Honda at the Classic TT.

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2016 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 