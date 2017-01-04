RR »

Hickman back on BMW machinery for Isle of Man TT

4 January 2017
'I know the BMW well having ridden it in the past and we've been promised the right support from the factory in Germany, which will make a difference' - Peter Hickman.
Hickman back on BMW machinery for Isle of Man TT
Hickman back on BMW machinery for Isle of Man TT
Peter Hickman will return to BMW machinery for the international road races in 2017 after signing for the Gloucester-based Smiths Racing Team.

The Burton-on-Trent rider, who will contest the MCE British Superbike Championship with Lee Jackson, will kick off his preparations for the Isle of Man TT at the North West 200 in Northern Ireland in May. Hickman will also compete at the Ulster Grand Prix at Dundrod for Smiths Racing at Dundrod in August.

The 29-year-old rode Kawasaki machinery on the roads last year for the GBmoto Racing team and achieved a superb fourth place at the TT in the RST Superbike race, lapping at 132.465mph in only his third year at the iconic event. Hickman also finished on the rostrum at the North West 200 and Ulster GP and successfully retained his crown at the Macau Grand Prix in November, when he reverted back to a BMW S1000RR after teaming up with Michael Rutter and Stuart Easton in the Bathams SMT team.

Hickman, who rode BMW machinery on the roads in 2014 and 2015 for the Ice Valley and Lee Hardy Racing teams, said: “I have another new challenge to look forward to again this season and I'm relishing it aboard the Smiths Racing BMW. All the dealings I've had with the team so far have been fantastic and they are very easy to work with.

“I know the BMW well having ridden it in the past and we've been promised the right support from the factory in Germany, which will make a difference. I'm pleased to be bringing my own crew into the team which is a massive bonus so I'm really looking forward to the season in both BSB and on the roads with Smiths Racing.”

Hickman still holds the record for the fastest ever lap by a newcomer at the TT after clocking 129.104mph in 2014. He clinched his maiden big bike triumph in the second Superbike race at the Ulster Grand Prix in 2015 before adding the Macau Grand Prix trophy to his cabinet a few months later at his first full attempt, underpinning his credentials as a rider of unique versatility, who will no doubt have his sights set on clinching a maiden TT win in June.

Tagged as: North West 200 , Macau Grand Prix , Road Race , Dundrod , Isle of Man TT , Ulster Grand Prix , Hickman
« Take me back to the RR Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Peter Hickman will ride for Smiths Racing in 2017 at the international road races and in the British Superbike Championship.
Peter Hickman won the Macau Grand Prix for the second year running on the Bathams/SMT BMW.
Glenn Irwin on the PBM Ducati at the Macau Grand Prix.
Glenn Irwin on the PBM Be Wiser Ducati at the Macau Grand Prix.
Peter Hickman on the Bathams/SMT BMW at the Macau Grand Prix.
Peter Hickman on the Bathams/SMT BMW at the Macau Grand Prix.
Peter Hickman in action at the 50th Macau Grand Prix on the Bathams/SMT BMW.
Michael Rutter on the Bathams/SMT BMW at the Macau Grand Prix.
Martin Jessopp on the Riders Motorcycles BMW at the Macau Grand Prix.
Michael Rutter and John McGuinness during the pre-event press conference ahead of the 50th Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix.
Michael Rutter topped the opening practice session for the 2016 Macau Grand Prix.
Action from the 2016 North West 200
Michael Dunlop on the Team Classic Suzuki XR69 during the Classic Superbike race at the Classic TT.
Michael Dunlop on the Black Eagle MV Agusta at the Classic TT.
Michael Dunlop on the Black Eagle MV Agusta at the Classic TT.
Bruce Anstey won the Lightweight race at the Classic TT on the Padgetts Honda RS250.
John McGuinness on the Winfield Paton at the Classic TT.
Bruce Anstey on the Padgetts RS250 Honda at the Classic TT.

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 