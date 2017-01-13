RR »

Seeley in Gearlink Kawasaki deal for NW200

13 January 2017
'Everything I asked from the team in 2016 was given to me, the same again would be nice and repeat results would be awesome' - Alastair Seeley
Northern Ireland's Alastair Seeley will ride for British Supersport team Gearlink Kawasaki at the North West 200 in May.

Seeley, who has been struggling to put together a deal to race in the British championship in 2017, clinched a double on the Gearlink 600 at the event last year.

The 37-year-old from Carrick became the most successful rider ever at the famous Ulster race, raising his tally of wins to 17 around the 'Triangle' course.

Seeley said: “Everything I asked from the team in 2016 was given to me, the same again would be nice and repeat results would be awesome.

“My crew chief Arron will once again get the bike dialled in like in 2013 and last year and hopefully that will mean we can pick up where we left. I'd like to thank Michael and Norma again for this opportunity at one of my favourite races.”

Seeley has yet to announce his machinery for the Superstock and Superbike races but has offers on the table.

