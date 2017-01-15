RR »

Brookes: Roads, Suzuka 8 Hours still part of my plan

15 January 2017
Josh Brookes has reiterated his desire to make a comeback to the road racing scene as well as another Suzuka 8 Hour outing.
Brookes: Roads, Suzuka 8 Hours still part of my plan
Brookes: Roads, Suzuka 8 Hours still part of my plan
Josh Brookes has reiterated his desire to make a comeback to the road racing scene as well as another Suzuka 8 Hour outing and is expected to outline his plans in the coming weeks.

The 2015 MCE British Superbike champion confirmed his return to the national series with Anvil Hire Yamaha last week and has the opportunity to return to the Isle of Man TT as it avoids any racing commitment clashes or contract issues.

In 2013 Brookes became the fastest newcomer to the Isle of Man TT, only for that tag to be taken by Peter Hickman a year later, while the Australian rider also returned in 2014 with a fastest lap around the mountain course of 129.8mph on the Milwaukee Yamaha.

After missing the event for the past two seasons due his contract ties with Shaun Muir Racing Brookes is now free and eager to make a comeback.

“Conversations are ongoing and something I am exploring,” Brookes told Crash.net. “The roads is definitely something I am happy to ride and have been looking to do before but it was only SMR who put the stop to it before as they saw it as a distraction from the short circuit stuff. Now I am free to make my mind up again.

“It is just getting all the ducks in a line. There is a lot of stuff to consider with contracts and conflicting sponsors. It is not easy to collaborate so I am trying to find that happy middle ground where everyone can accept it.”

Brookes has been strongly linked with a potential deal with Norton factory squad which has made impressive gains over the past two years at the Isle of Man TT.

The Australian rider concedes a potential conflict of interest has delayed him in confirming his full racing plans for 2017 but is confident of securing a deal both for the roads and the Suzuka 8 Hours.

“The Suzuka 8 Hour is mentioned in my contract and is one of the races that has already been ticked off as something I want to do and if the opportunity presents that I can do it the team have agreed to give me the freedom to do that,” he said. “The deal isn't done yet but the conversations are ongoing.

“I'm trying to do all the things on my chosen list so if I can do all the different ones which excite me then it will be a busy year. I like to be busy, if I could race every other weekend I would, I'm not one to get tired or want a break from it.

“If it was an endless budget and an endless resource I would be happy to go racing every second weekend of the year if I could. It would be a pleasure for me to race in everything but we will see what can be achieved.”
by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Brookes , Road Racing , Isle of Man TT , Mountain Course
« Take me back to the RR Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Josh Brookes on the Milwaukee Yamaha at the North West 200
Dan Hegarty won the TT Privateers Championship in 2016.
Peter Hickman will ride for Smiths Racing in 2017 at the international road races and in the British Superbike Championship.
Peter Hickman won the Macau Grand Prix for the second year running on the Bathams/SMT BMW.
Glenn Irwin on the PBM Ducati at the Macau Grand Prix.
Glenn Irwin on the PBM Be Wiser Ducati at the Macau Grand Prix.
Peter Hickman on the Bathams/SMT BMW at the Macau Grand Prix.
Peter Hickman on the Bathams/SMT BMW at the Macau Grand Prix.
Peter Hickman in action at the 50th Macau Grand Prix on the Bathams/SMT BMW.
Michael Rutter on the Bathams/SMT BMW at the Macau Grand Prix.
Martin Jessopp on the Riders Motorcycles BMW at the Macau Grand Prix.
Michael Rutter and John McGuinness during the pre-event press conference ahead of the 50th Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix.
Michael Rutter topped the opening practice session for the 2016 Macau Grand Prix.
Action from the 2016 North West 200
Michael Dunlop on the Team Classic Suzuki XR69 during the Classic Superbike race at the Classic TT.
Michael Dunlop on the Black Eagle MV Agusta at the Classic TT.
Michael Dunlop on the Black Eagle MV Agusta at the Classic TT.
Bruce Anstey won the Lightweight race at the Classic TT on the Padgetts Honda RS250.

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 