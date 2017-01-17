Kneen joins Webb and Polita at Penz13.com

The Isle of Man's Dan Kneen has secured a deal to ride BMW machinery for the Penz13.com team after being left without a ride following the withdrawal of Ulster team Mar-Train Racing from the sport in December.Kneen will join Danny Webb and Alessandro Polita on S1000RR machinery in Rico Penzkofer's respected outfit for the 2017 road races.The 29-year-old is aiming to put a disappointing 2016 behind him after Kneen missed the North West 200 and Isle of Man TT after breaking his arm following a mountain bike accident.Kneen said: “I am really happy to be joining the Penz13.com BMW Motorrad Racing Team for 2017 as I know what a professional outfit they are. Meeting all the guys at the team launch only confirmed that for me.“They are all up for a good time but take the racing side serious which is what it is all about for me. Penz are very experienced in road racing as well as in the FIM Endurance World Championship so they obviously know what they are doing and I am confident that the bikes I will be riding will be very competitive, so I am looking forward to getting started.�Webb, who returned to the Grand Prix scene last year at the Sachsenring in the Moto3 class for Mahindra, has remained with the team for a second season and will be making his third appearance at the Isle of Man TT.“I am very happy to continue my path with the Penz13.com BMW Motorrad Racing Team for another year. It was a steep learning curve for me in 2016 and I am looking forward to build upon that. I am also looking forward to the new adventures at Horice and Imatra, especially the Finland race looked quite spectacular last year, so I am looking forward to that,� said Webb, who will contest several European road races for the team.“I got more and more time on the big bikes now and I hope to improve myself further at the TT and all the other races and I thank the whole Penz-bunch for giving me a competitive ride another season.�Italian rider Polita made his TT debut last year and the former FIM Superstock Championship winner and World Superbike regular is relishing the chance to return to the event.“Last year it was my dream to accomplish a TT and I did so. It was a mega feeling to lap the Snaefell Mountain Course and I got quicker and quicker during the 2016 fortnight,� he said.“I am now happy to be given the chance by Penz13.com BMW Motorrad Racing for another go at the TT as well as at other road races in 2017. I hope to better my skills on the real roads further and I know I have the best possible pre-conditions to do so in the team I am in.�