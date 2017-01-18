Guy Martin signs with Honda Racing!

Lincolnshire's Guy Martin has joined the official Honda Racing team to ride the new CBR1000RR Fireblade SP2 at this year's Isle of Man TT.Martin will make his return to the international road races this season for the first time since a serious accident at the Ulster Grand Prix in 2015.The move sees the 35-year-old sever his ties with Northern Ireland's Tyco BMW team as he joins forces with 23-time TT winner John McGuinness in a powerhouse line-up for Honda."Neil [Tuxworth] has been talking to me for a while about joining the team, but I had a lot of thinking to do before I committed and said yes," Martin explained. "I spent a lot of time on my push bike to and from work, thinking about what to do."I didn't want to grow old regretting not giving the Honda a go, and the more time passes since making the decision, the more time I've thought it is the right decision."Martin will ride Superstock and Superbike machinery at the TT and is also set to return to the North West 200, Southern 100 and Ulster Grand Prix meetings in a huge U-turn for the truck mechanic and television presenter, who seemed destined to quit the sport for good after sustaining back injuries at Dundrod in August 2015.The Grimsby rider sat out the whole season last year and missed the TT to compete in an ultra endurance mountain bike event – the Tour Divide – casting doubts over whether he would ever return to the sport.However, the biggest name in motorcycle racing will make his comeback in 2017 with the might of Honda behind him as Martin attempts to finally capture an elusive victory around the iconic Mountain Course."Honda is a great team and the Fireblade has always been a weapon on the roads, so with the new bike, I'm keen to give it a go," Martin said. "We've got a busy testing schedule coming up and I've put some other stuff off to make time."John [McGuinness] is the man, I've got massive respect for him and I'm looking forward to racing on the Fireblade against him."McGuinness himself stated: "I'm excited to have Guy as my new team-mate; we've enjoyed many a racing battle over the years and I'm looking forward to seeing what we can both do.""Guy is hungry for his first TT win and John wants another and his lap record back, so this mixed with the new CBR1000RR means we should be in for some exciting racing action," declared team manager Neil Tuxworth.Martin previously raced Honda machinery at the TT for the Hydrex Honda team and Wilson Craig Racing.