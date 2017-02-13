RR »

Guy Martin confirmed at Mugen for TT Zero bid

13 February 2017
'For John McGuinness it will be like returning to family, and for Guy Martin it will be an introduction to the battery-powered bike that he hopes will take him to his first TT Zero victory' - Team Mugen statement.
Guy Martin has been confirmed in Team Mugen alongside John McGuinness for the TT Zero race at the Isle of Man TT in June.

The Lincolnshire rider previously made his debut in the clean emissions race at the TT in 2015 on the American Victory machine and finished fourth behind team-mate Lee Johnston.

Martin, who returns to road racing in 2017 after signing for Honda Racing, takes over from Bruce Anstey in the Japanese team, who won the TT Zero race last year for the first time.

The new model will be known as the Shinden Roku and is set to be unveiled at the Tokyo Motorcycle Show at the end of March. Both Martin and McGuinness are set to the test the 2017 Mugen in Tokyo in March.

A team statement said: “In April both riders will fly out to Tokyo where they will meet up with their 2017 TT Zero machines, Shinden Roku (Shinden 6), and the dedicated team behind the machine that is expected to break the land-mark 120mph barrier for the first time this year.

“Having been an integral part of the Mugen Shinden project since the start of the programme in 2012, for John McGuinness it will be like returning to family, and for Guy Martin it will be an introduction to the battery-powered bike that he hopes will take him to his first TT Zero victory.

Morecambe man McGuinness holds the lap record for the TT Zero class at 119.279mph, which he set in 2015. The 23-time TT winner has won the race twice and finished as the runner-up on two occasions.

