RR »

VIDEO: John McGuinness - A Life Behind the Bars

15 February 2017
Motorsport events don't get more spectacular than the Isle of Man TT... and no-one is more successful around the 'Mountain' than John McGuinness
VIDEO: John McGuinness - A Life Behind the Bars
VIDEO: John McGuinness - A Life Behind the Bars
Motorsport events don't get more spectacular than the Isle of Man TT... and no-one is more successful around the hallowed 'Mountain' than John McGuinness.

With 23 wins and 45 podiums to his name, the 'Morecombe Missle' has been conquering the Mountain ever since his first victory back in 1999.

Ahead of his 2017 road racing season with Honda, McGuinness reflects on a career of sheer excellence and fearlessness.


John McGuinness and a life behind the bars by Crash_net

Tagged as: John McGuinness , Road Racing , Isle of Man TT
« Take me back to the RR Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Guy Martin, John McGuinness Honda Racing, [Credit: Honda Racing]
John McGuinness on the Honda Racing Fireblade at Ballacrye
Guy Martin, Honda Racing, [Credit: Honda Racing]
Josh Brookes has signed to ride for Norton at the Isle of Man TT in 2017.
Dan Kneen has signed for the Penz13.com Racing Team for the 2017 road races.
Dan Hegarty won the TT Privateers Championship in 2016.
Peter Hickman will ride for Smiths Racing in 2017 at the international road races and in the British Superbike Championship.
Peter Hickman won the Macau Grand Prix for the second year running on the Bathams/SMT BMW.
Glenn Irwin on the PBM Ducati at the Macau Grand Prix.
Glenn Irwin on the PBM Be Wiser Ducati at the Macau Grand Prix.
Peter Hickman on the Bathams/SMT BMW at the Macau Grand Prix.
Peter Hickman on the Bathams/SMT BMW at the Macau Grand Prix.
Peter Hickman in action at the 50th Macau Grand Prix on the Bathams/SMT BMW.
Michael Rutter on the Bathams/SMT BMW at the Macau Grand Prix.
Martin Jessopp on the Riders Motorcycles BMW at the Macau Grand Prix.
Michael Rutter and John McGuinness during the pre-event press conference ahead of the 50th Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix.
Michael Rutter topped the opening practice session for the 2016 Macau Grand Prix.
Action from the 2016 North West 200

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 