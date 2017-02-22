RR »

Michael Dunlop in Bennetts Suzuki deal for 2017

22 February 2017
'This is a good team and there's a good link with Yoshimura. It's going to be interesting this year' - Michael Dunlop.
Michael Dunlop in Bennetts Suzuki deal for 2017
Michael Dunlop in Bennetts Suzuki deal for 2017
Michael Dunlop will ride the new Bennetts Suzuki GSX-R1000 at the international road races in 2017.

The Ulster rider's plans had been up in the air after Stuart and Steve Hicken made the move from BMW to run Suzuki's official British Superbike team, but Dunlop will remain under the Hawk Racing umbrella again this year.

The 27-year-old has won 13 times at the Isle of Man TT and set a new outright lap record last year at just under 134mph as he sealed a brace in the Superbike and Senior races.

Dunlop will also ride a Suzuki under his own MD Racing banner in the Superstock class but has yet to announce his choice of manufacturer for the Supersport races.

He said: “I was chatting with Steve [Hicken - team manager] for a while, and obviously we've worked together a lot before. With the new bike coming it's been a bit different and we had to gather up exactly what was happening.

“We just needed to see what was going to be able to happen and to see where we were both going to be at this time. I know Steve and I know Stuart though, as people, and I know they can take a new bike and get it right. This is a good team and there's a good link with Yoshimura. It's going to be interesting this year.

“I've been helping the team build my own bikes and it'll be good to have a run around at Mallory for a shakedown before we go to Spain."


John McGuinness and a life behind the bars by Crash_net

Bennetts Suzuki team manager, Steve Hicken, added: “We've known Michael for a long time and always wanted to work with him again this year, so we're really pleased we've been able to put a deal together.

“We've made good progress already with the development of the new GSX-R1000, and we know the potential is there with the bike. With a proven winner like Michael on board, there's no reason we can't be winning races right away. That's got to be the aim."

Dunlop will test the bike he will race this year for the first time at the team's base at Mallory Park before taking part in further tests at Cartagena and Almeria in March.

He is also set to compete in the opening BSB round at Donington Park in April as part of his preparations for the roads, with his confirmed events so far including the North West 200, TT, Southern 100 and Ulster Grand Prix.

Tagged as: North West 200 , Road Race , Isle of Man TT , Ulster Grand Prix , southern 100 , Michael Dunlop
« Take me back to the RR Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Michael Dunlop has signed for Bennets Suzuki for the 2017 international road races.
Michael Dunlop has signed for the Bennett Suzuki team for 2017.
Guy Martin, John McGuinness Honda Racing, [Credit: Honda Racing]
Guy Martin, Honda Racing, [Credit: Honda Racing]
Josh Brookes has signed to ride for Norton at the Isle of Man TT in 2017.
Dan Kneen has signed for the Penz13.com Racing Team for the 2017 road races.
Dan Hegarty won the TT Privateers Championship in 2016.
Peter Hickman will ride for Smiths Racing in 2017 at the international road races and in the British Superbike Championship.
Peter Hickman won the Macau Grand Prix for the second year running on the Bathams/SMT BMW.
Glenn Irwin on the PBM Ducati at the Macau Grand Prix.
Glenn Irwin on the PBM Be Wiser Ducati at the Macau Grand Prix.
Peter Hickman on the Bathams/SMT BMW at the Macau Grand Prix.
Peter Hickman on the Bathams/SMT BMW at the Macau Grand Prix.
Peter Hickman in action at the 50th Macau Grand Prix on the Bathams/SMT BMW.
Michael Rutter on the Bathams/SMT BMW at the Macau Grand Prix.
Martin Jessopp on the Riders Motorcycles BMW at the Macau Grand Prix.
Michael Rutter and John McGuinness during the pre-event press conference ahead of the 50th Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix.
Michael Rutter topped the opening practice session for the 2016 Macau Grand Prix.

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.


iamzombie

February 22, 2017 1:02 AM

Wonder if he'll screw over Bennetts Suzuki at the TT like he did Milwaukee Yamaha in 2015. The guy is talented and brave as can be on a bike, but the guy cannot be trusted to do the right thing. If practices don't go well, don't be surprised to see him on another BMW when the race week starts.


Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 