Michael Dunlop in Bennetts Suzuki deal for 2017

Michael Dunlop will ride the new Bennetts Suzuki GSX-R1000 at the international road races in 2017.The Ulster rider's plans had been up in the air after Stuart and Steve Hicken made the move from BMW to run Suzuki's official British Superbike team, but Dunlop will remain under the Hawk Racing umbrella again this year.The 27-year-old has won 13 times at the Isle of Man TT and set a new outright lap record last year at just under 134mph as he sealed a brace in the Superbike and Senior races.Dunlop will also ride a Suzuki under his own MD Racing banner in the Superstock class but has yet to announce his choice of manufacturer for the Supersport races.He said: “I was chatting with Steve [Hicken - team manager] for a while, and obviously we've worked together a lot before. With the new bike coming it's been a bit different and we had to gather up exactly what was happening.“We just needed to see what was going to be able to happen and to see where we were both going to be at this time. I know Steve and I know Stuart though, as people, and I know they can take a new bike and get it right. This is a good team and there's a good link with Yoshimura. It's going to be interesting this year.“I've been helping the team build my own bikes and it'll be good to have a run around at Mallory for a shakedown before we go to Spain."Bennetts Suzuki team manager, Steve Hicken, added: “We've known Michael for a long time and always wanted to work with him again this year, so we're really pleased we've been able to put a deal together.“We've made good progress already with the development of the new GSX-R1000, and we know the potential is there with the bike. With a proven winner like Michael on board, there's no reason we can't be winning races right away. That's got to be the aim."Dunlop will test the bike he will race this year for the first time at the team's base at Mallory Park before taking part in further tests at Cartagena and Almeria in March.He is also set to compete in the opening BSB round at Donington Park in April as part of his preparations for the roads, with his confirmed events so far including the North West 200, TT, Southern 100 and Ulster Grand Prix.