Tyco BMW and Hutchinson in Dunlop switch

22 February 2017
Northern Ireland's Tyco BMW team is set to switch from Metzeler to Dunlop rubber as Ian Hutchinson targets Superbike glory this year at the Isle of Man TT.
Northern Ireland's Tyco BMW team is set to switch to Dunlop tyres for the roads to boost Ian Hutchinson's prospects of winning the Superbike and Senior races at this year's Isle of Man TT.

The TAS Racing team will make the change from Metzeler after a long association with the company, with Australian rider Cameron Donald the last rider to claim a Superbike win at the TT on a machine shod with non-Dunlop rubber.

Donald won the Superbike race in 2008 on the Relentless TAS Suzuki, but every premier class victory since has been achieved by riders running Dunlop tyres.

Hutchinson, who twice had to settle for the runner-up spot last year behind Michael Dunlop in the Superbike and Senior races, has defected to the rival brand for the major road races and joins Guy Martin as the latest convert to Dunlops, with the Lincolnshire rider's move to Honda Racing ending Martin's Metzeler association.

The development came to light after the Tyco BMW team's press officer suggested to Michael Dunlop on Twitter that he was changing brands to Metzeler. The insinuation was made after the Ulster rider appeared in pictures with his new Bennetts Suzuki without displaying any tyre company logos.

Dunlop, though – who WILL remain on Dunlop tyres again in 2017 – responded by saying Hutchinson and the Tyco BMW team were 'moving to Dunlops'. It has since transpired that the Moneymore-based team is indeed set to make the move to Dunlop rubber this year – a claim that has not been denied by the team.

The rivalry between Dunlop and Hutchinson is at an all-time high after the pair went head-to-head last year at the TT during a tense race week.

With Hutchinson's key rivals including Dunlop, McGuinness, Martin and Bruce Anstey all relying on Dunlop tyres, the Bingley Bullet will be hoping to level the playing field at the TT as he targets victory in the Superbike and Senior races in particular on the S1000RR.

Tagged as: Guy Martin , Road Race , Isle of Man TT , Cameron Donald , TAS Suzuki , Bruce Anstey , Ian Hutchinson
Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Tyco BMW`s Ian Hutchinson
Michael Dunlop has signed for Bennets Suzuki for the 2017 international road races.
Michael Dunlop has signed for the Bennett Suzuki team for 2017.
Guy Martin, John McGuinness Honda Racing, [Credit: Honda Racing]
Guy Martin, Honda Racing, [Credit: Honda Racing]
Josh Brookes has signed to ride for Norton at the Isle of Man TT in 2017.
Dan Kneen has signed for the Penz13.com Racing Team for the 2017 road races.
Dan Hegarty won the TT Privateers Championship in 2016.
Peter Hickman will ride for Smiths Racing in 2017 at the international road races and in the British Superbike Championship.
Peter Hickman won the Macau Grand Prix for the second year running on the Bathams/SMT BMW.
Glenn Irwin on the PBM Ducati at the Macau Grand Prix.
Glenn Irwin on the PBM Be Wiser Ducati at the Macau Grand Prix.
Peter Hickman on the Bathams/SMT BMW at the Macau Grand Prix.
Peter Hickman on the Bathams/SMT BMW at the Macau Grand Prix.
Peter Hickman in action at the 50th Macau Grand Prix on the Bathams/SMT BMW.
Michael Rutter on the Bathams/SMT BMW at the Macau Grand Prix.
Martin Jessopp on the Riders Motorcycles BMW at the Macau Grand Prix.
Michael Rutter and John McGuinness during the pre-event press conference ahead of the 50th Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix.

