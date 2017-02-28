RR »

Michael Dunlop signs partnership with Carl Cox for 2017

28 February 2017
Michael Dunlop will team up with international DJ Carl Cox in a branding deal for the 2017 International Road Racing season.
Michael Dunlop signs partnership with Carl Cox for 2017
Michael Dunlop signs partnership with Carl Cox for 2017
Michael Dunlop will team up with international DJ Carl Cox in a branding deal for the 2017 International Road Racing season.

The 13-time Isle of Man TT winner has recently announced his 2017 plans with factory-based Bennetts Suzuki, with Dunlop remaining under the Hawk Racing banner despite the switch away from his success on the BMW S1000RR.

Dunlop will be campaigning in the Superbike, Supersport and Superstock classes at the Isle of Man TT, North West 200, Ulster GP and other selected events. He will be running his own MD Racing team in the more production spec Superstock and Supersport classes with high visibility Carl Cox Motorsport branding.

Cox supports motorsport teams in the Ducati Tri-Options Cup in BSB plus classic and sidecar racing in both the Northern and Southern Hemisphere whilst promoting new young talent in New Zealand's 250cc Hyosung Cup.

The partnership was signed when Dunlop visited the traditional Cemetery Circuit races in New Zealand on Boxing Day, spending time with the Carl Cox Motorsport crew and trying out their sidecar for size.

"Carl is a household name and it's great to have such a big character supporting the team this year,” Dunlop said. “Carl Cox Motorsport have a presence across many different types of racing, so it will be great to see them so involved on the Roads.

“It is an exciting opportunity to link up with Carl who I know shares our enthusiasm for racing, and hopefully we can bring him and the team even more success.”

“We're excited to be part of Michael Dunlop's upcoming season, and of course the 2017 IOM TT,” Cox added. “Michael has been very supportive of us working together and I'm looking forward to some great, fast racing, forging a good team relationship and sharing all the memorable moments along the way. I can't wait to be there."

Tagged as: North West 200 , Road Racing , Isle of Man TT , Michael Dunlop
« Take me back to the RR Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Michael Dunlop, Carl Cox, [Credit: Holeshot PR]
Michael Dunlop has signed for Bennets Suzuki for the 2017 international road races.
Michael Dunlop has signed for the Bennett Suzuki team for 2017.
Guy Martin, John McGuinness Honda Racing, [Credit: Honda Racing]
Guy Martin, Honda Racing, [Credit: Honda Racing]
Josh Brookes has signed to ride for Norton at the Isle of Man TT in 2017.
Dan Kneen has signed for the Penz13.com Racing Team for the 2017 road races.
Dan Hegarty won the TT Privateers Championship in 2016.
Peter Hickman will ride for Smiths Racing in 2017 at the international road races and in the British Superbike Championship.
Peter Hickman won the Macau Grand Prix for the second year running on the Bathams/SMT BMW.
Glenn Irwin on the PBM Ducati at the Macau Grand Prix.
Glenn Irwin on the PBM Be Wiser Ducati at the Macau Grand Prix.
Peter Hickman on the Bathams/SMT BMW at the Macau Grand Prix.
Peter Hickman on the Bathams/SMT BMW at the Macau Grand Prix.
Peter Hickman in action at the 50th Macau Grand Prix on the Bathams/SMT BMW.
Michael Rutter on the Bathams/SMT BMW at the Macau Grand Prix.
Martin Jessopp on the Riders Motorcycles BMW at the Macau Grand Prix.
Michael Rutter and John McGuinness during the pre-event press conference ahead of the 50th Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix.

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.


mrfill

February 28, 2017 12:59 PM

I think I’ve got it now. Michael is racing a Bennetts Suzuki and not a BMW but under Hawk Racing for Superbike events and under MD racing (with Carl Cox branding) for superstock. He will also race under MD racing for supersport events but that may not be on a Suzuki. There - that was easy...


Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 