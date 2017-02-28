Michael Dunlop signs partnership with Carl Cox for 2017

Michael Dunlop will team up with international DJ Carl Cox in a branding deal for the 2017 International Road Racing season.The 13-time Isle of Man TT winner has recently announced his 2017 plans with factory-based Bennetts Suzuki, with Dunlop remaining under the Hawk Racing banner despite the switch away from his success on the BMW S1000RR.Dunlop will be campaigning in the Superbike, Supersport and Superstock classes at the Isle of Man TT, North West 200, Ulster GP and other selected events. He will be running his own MD Racing team in the more production spec Superstock and Supersport classes with high visibility Carl Cox Motorsport branding.Cox supports motorsport teams in the Ducati Tri-Options Cup in BSB plus classic and sidecar racing in both the Northern and Southern Hemisphere whilst promoting new young talent in New Zealand's 250cc Hyosung Cup.The partnership was signed when Dunlop visited the traditional Cemetery Circuit races in New Zealand on Boxing Day, spending time with the Carl Cox Motorsport crew and trying out their sidecar for size."Carl is a household name and it's great to have such a big character supporting the team this year,” Dunlop said. “Carl Cox Motorsport have a presence across many different types of racing, so it will be great to see them so involved on the Roads.“It is an exciting opportunity to link up with Carl who I know shares our enthusiasm for racing, and hopefully we can bring him and the team even more success.”“We're excited to be part of Michael Dunlop's upcoming season, and of course the 2017 IOM TT,” Cox added. “Michael has been very supportive of us working together and I'm looking forward to some great, fast racing, forging a good team relationship and sharing all the memorable moments along the way. I can't wait to be there."