McGuinness confirmed at Jackson Racing for third year

Honda Racing's John McGuinness will remain with the Preston-based Jackson Racing team for 2017 to ride Supersport machinery.McGuinness will ride a Honda CBR6000RR at the North West 200 and Isle of Man TT, joining Northern Ireland's Lee Johnston in brothers Alan and Andy's family-run squad.The 23-time TT winner, who is now entering his third successive season with the team, finished fifth in the class at the TT last year, setting his fastest lap since 2013 of 126.329mph.McGuinness said: “I'm delighted to be riding for Jackson Racing once more in the Supersport class as the two year's we've had together so far have been excellent. Everyone knows the 600cc races are some of the most competitive around but I've been riding as well as ever in the class, which has been borne out in both my speeds and results.“You'd be hard pushed to find two more enthusiastic people than Alan and Andy and in both 2015 and 2016 they've given me a bike that has been faultless.“My fifth place in last year's first Supersport race at the TT was one of my most pleasing results of the week and if you're lapping at more than 126mph on a 600, you're not hanging around," he added.“That shows the strength of the bike and I'm extremely confident we're going to have another strong year. I'm really looking forward to riding for the team again and working with Lee."BetVictor, a personal sponsor of 44-year-old McGuinness, will be adding their support to the Jackson Racing team this year.Team co-owner Alan Jackson said: “It's great to have secured the services of John for a third successive year and the whole team is looking forward to working with him once more.“The two years we've had together have been thoroughly enjoyable and we're confident we can again supply John with machinery to get the results everyone knows he's capable of. We've done some more development work on the engine, which should help even further, and the combination of John and Lee is a formidable team.“They get on really well and with the master and the young gun on board, we're looking forward to an excellent 2017," he added.“Most teams say each year that they have the best rider line-up but this has never been truer for Jackson Racing. We're in a really strong position to challenge for great results with the combination of both Lee and John on the Ten Kate-prepared machines."McGuinness and Guy Martin will lead the official Honda Racing's effort in the Superbike and Superstock classes this year on the new Fireblade.The team's preparations get underway later this week with their first pre-season tests taking place at Monteblanco, Spain.