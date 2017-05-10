NW200: Dunlop makes promising debut on Bennetts Suzuki

Michael Dunlop says he has a lot more to come on the Bennetts Suzuki after the Ulster rider made his road racing debut on the new GSX-R1000 at the North West 200 on Tuesday.Dunlop was third fastest in the Superbike session, 2.5 seconds behind Tyco BMW rider Alastair Seeley and only a second down on Michael Rutter, who was second quickest on the Bathams SMT BMW.The 13-time Isle of Man TT winner lapped at 120.655mph but Dunlop says he is only scratching the surface of the bike's potential.The 28-year-old remained in Stuart and Steve Hicken's Hawk Racing squad this year following the team's switch from BMW to Suzuki machinery to lead the manufacturer's official British Superbike effort.He rode in the opening BSB rounds at Donington Park and Oulton Park, but his first appearance on the roads at the North West on Tuesday was the first indication of his potential on the new machine.“I need as much time on the bike as I can get but we aren't a million miles away after today. There is still a lot more to come from me and the bike,” said Dunlop.“I did my best time on the last lap and we made some changes halfway through the session, but they didn't sort the problem we had.”Dunlop won the Superbike race at the North West 200 last year and set a new outright lap record of 123.207mph.