NW200: Irwin hails 'unreal' Superbike bow

MCE British Superbike prospect Glenn Irwin served notice of his potential to challenge at the front on the PBM Ducati at the North West 200 on Saturday after impressing in first practice.The Carrickfergus man, who only made his debut at the event in 2015, was fifth fastest overall on the 1199 Panigale R, 4.9 seconds behind provisional pole man Alastair Seeley (Tyco BMW).Irwin only managed five laps after the Superbike session was shortened time following a red flag incident in Supersport practice, when Chris Dixon came off at Black Hill – suffering a fractured leg – causing a lengthy delay.However, he was allowed to take the Ducati out in the Superstock session and unofficially lapped within a second of Seeley's 121.811mph fastest lap.It was a terrific performance by Irwin, who is making his Superbike bow at the event, where he is making only his second appearance after missing last year's race to concentrate on his BSB commitments with Paul Bird's team.“It was unreal being out there today. I didn't expect to be this far up the leaderboard this quickly. We don't have any settings at all for the Ducati because it has never been raced here before,” Irwin said.The happy-go-lucky Ulster rider has made a strong start to the new British Superbike season this year, following up his third place in race two at Donington Park with a career-best runner-finish at Oulton Park during the Bank Holiday meeting.Irwin admits it is tough to decide whether a North West 200 Superbike victory on Saturday would mean more to him than clinching his maiden BSB win, but the 27-year-old says it would be a very special achievement if he could pull off an upset this weekend.“I haven't achieved neither yet but a BSB win is so tough and that would show that I'm there to stay, that I'm earning my keep – it would show that I could challenge for BSB titles,” Irwin said.“The North West is one of those things that I might do one year, and then take the next year off. When it's right with the team that I'm riding with in short circuits then we'll probably do it, but when we don't want to do it, then we probably won't.“Winning at BSB would be a statement to the opposition that I'm here now, whereas the North West is more of a bucket list goal. But in saying that, it would be a dream come true if I could win a Superbike race on Saturday.”