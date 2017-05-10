NW200: Seeley: I didn't go mad out there

Alastair Seeley topped the Superbike and Supersport practice sessions on Tuesday at the North West 200 as the event's most successful rider made a statement of intent.Seeley, who won both Supersport races in 2016 on the Gearlink Kawasaki to move onto a record 17 victories, held sway in the Superbike session on the Tyco BMW, lapping at 121.811mph to lead Michael Rutter – himself a 13-time North West winner – by 1.5 seconds.He also led the way on the Gearlink Kawasaki by 1.4 seconds from Dean Harrison in the Supersport class.The former British Superstock and British Supersport champion was only denied a practice hat-trick by Rutter in the Superstock session, who prevailed by 0.141 seconds as he clocked the fastest time overall at 122.025mph on day one on the Bathams SMT BMW.Seeley said: “The Superbike felt good but I didn't go mad out there today. We had new brakes to bed in and new tyres but the BMW felt very fast. I got tucked in behind John McGuinness and Glenn Irwin on my last lap and passed both of them on track to set my fastest time.”Michael Dunlop was third fastest as he made his roads debut on the Bennetts Suzuki GSX-R1000, two and a half seconds behind the Carrick man.Seeley's team-mate, Ian Hutchinson, was fourth quickest (119.697mph) with Glenn Irwin (PBM Be Wiser Ducati) and Martin Jessopp on the Riders BMW completing the top six.