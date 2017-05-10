RR »

NW200: Seeley: I didn't go mad out there

10 May 2017
Alastair Seeley topped the Superbike and Supersport charts during opening practice for the Vauxhall International North West 200.
NW200: Seeley: I didn't go mad out there
NW200: Seeley: I didn't go mad out there
Alastair Seeley topped the Superbike and Supersport practice sessions on Tuesday at the North West 200 as the event's most successful rider made a statement of intent.

Seeley, who won both Supersport races in 2016 on the Gearlink Kawasaki to move onto a record 17 victories, held sway in the Superbike session on the Tyco BMW, lapping at 121.811mph to lead Michael Rutter – himself a 13-time North West winner – by 1.5 seconds.

He also led the way on the Gearlink Kawasaki by 1.4 seconds from Dean Harrison in the Supersport class.

The former British Superstock and British Supersport champion was only denied a practice hat-trick by Rutter in the Superstock session, who prevailed by 0.141 seconds as he clocked the fastest time overall at 122.025mph on day one on the Bathams SMT BMW.

Seeley said: “The Superbike felt good but I didn't go mad out there today. We had new brakes to bed in and new tyres but the BMW felt very fast. I got tucked in behind John McGuinness and Glenn Irwin on my last lap and passed both of them on track to set my fastest time.”

Michael Dunlop was third fastest as he made his roads debut on the Bennetts Suzuki GSX-R1000, two and a half seconds behind the Carrick man.

Seeley's team-mate, Ian Hutchinson, was fourth quickest (119.697mph) with Glenn Irwin (PBM Be Wiser Ducati) and Martin Jessopp on the Riders BMW completing the top six.

Tagged as: North West 200 , Alastair Seeley , John McGuinness , Ian Hutchinson
« Take me back to the RR Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Alastair Seeley on the Tyco BMW at the North West 200.
Glenn Irwin on the PBM Ducati at the North West 200.
Michael Rutter on the Bathams BMW at the North West 200
Michael Dunlop on the Bennetts Suzuki at the North West 200
Alastair Seeley on the Tyco BMW at the North West 200.
Michael Rutter with Ryan Farquhar and Jeremy McWilliams at the North West 200 in 2012.
Lee Johnston has teamed up with Ryan Farquhar to race a KMR Kawasaki in the NI Air Ambulance colours at the North West 200 and Isle of Man TT.
Alastair Seeley with the Tyco BMW he will race at the North West 200.
John McGuinness on the Jackson Racing Honda.
Guy Martin, John McGuinness Honda Racing, [Credit: Honda Racing]
Michael Rutter and John McGuinness during the pre-event press conference ahead of the 50th Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix.
Action from the 2016 North West 200
John McGuinness on the Winfield Paton at the Classic TT.
Ian Lougher, Dean Harrison and Lee Johnston in the winners` enclosure following the 2015 500cc Classic TT
Tyco BMW`s Ian Hutchinson
Ian Hutchinson leads Michael Dunlop in the Superbike class at the Ulster Grand Prix.
Ian Hutchinson celebrates his four wins at the Ulster Grand Prix.
Senior TT race winner Michael Dunlop, runner-up Ian Hutchinson and John McGuinness

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 