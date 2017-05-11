RR »

NW200: McGuinness set to miss TT after Superbike spill

11 May 2017
John McGuinness looks set to miss the Isle of Man TT after sustaining a suspected broken leg during a spill in Superbike qualifying at the North West 200 on Thursday.
John McGuinness has sustained a suspected broken leg after a spill during Superbike qualifying at the Vauxhall International North West 200.

The Honda Racing rider came off the Fireblade SP2 at the Primrose section of the 8.9-mile course.

An official update from the Honda Racing team said the Morecambe man was 'conscious and going to hospital with a suspected broken leg'.

McGuinness is now set to miss the Isle of Man TT, leaving Guy Martin as the sole representative in the official Honda squad.

A statement issued by the North West 200 organisers said: "Honda Racing's John McGuinness has crashed at Primrose corner during the Superbike practice session at the Vauxhall International North West 200 today.

"The 45-year-old Morecambe rider, who is a six times winner at the event, has been taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast by ambulance with a suspected broken leg."

At the time of the incident, Michael Rutter was leading the times on his Bathams SMT BMW from Glenn Irwin on the PBM Be Wiser Ducati, with Michael Dunlop in third on the Bennetts Suzuki.

The session was red flagged and no further practice took place. The first three races of the event are due to take place on Thursday evening, with the opening Supersport, Superstock and Supertwins races.

