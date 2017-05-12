RR »

NW200: Honda Racing team pulls out of Saturday's races

12 May 2017
The Honda Racing team has withdrawn from the main race schedule at the North West 200 in the wake of John McGuinness's accident on Thursday in qualifying.
NW200: Honda Racing team pulls out of Saturday's races
NW200: Honda Racing team pulls out of Saturday's races
The Honda Racing team has pulled out of Saturday's races at the Vauxhall International North West 200.

The news was confirmed in a statement on Friday evening and follows on from John McGuinness's accident in practice on Thursday, which left the Morecambe man with a badly broken right leg.

The statement said: “Honda Racing has an update regarding John McGuinness, following his incident at the North West 200 Superbike qualifying on Thursday, May 11.

“John has been diagnosed with a compound fracture to his right lower leg, while in theatre on Thursday night it was not possible to plate the leg as initially thought due to the extent of the injury, and tomorrow an external fixator will be fitted.

“In addition, John has also suffered four broken vertebrae and has three broken back ribs. John will wear a cast for up to six weeks in treatment for the vertebrae. John will remain at Royal Victoria Hospital for around one week as part of the recuperation process.

“Honda Racing has received John's bike from the race organisers and will perform a detailed analysis of the bike and ECU data at its headquarters in Louth. As a result, the team has withdrawn from the Superstock and Superbike races at the North West 200. The team will next be on track at Castle Combe in a couple of weeks� time as part of its preparation for the Isle of Man TT.�

Jonny Twelvetrees, team manager, added: “Unfortunately John's incident at Primrose Hill during qualifying has resulted in quite a substantial injury to his right Tibia and Fibula.

“It is a real blow to John and the team, but he's got an incredible amount of spirit and is in very good hands with the medical staff at the Royal Victoria Hospital.

“We now need to determine what happened and will sit out the Superstock and Superbike races, get back to Louth to analyse John's bike and re-group ahead of our next test at Castle Combe in a couple of weeks before we head to the Isle of Man.�


Tagged as: North West 200 , John McGuinness , Isle of Man TT
« Take me back to the RR Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Honda Racing riders John McGuinness and Guy Martin
Alastair Seeley on the Tyco BMW Superstock machine at the North West 200.
Glenn Irwin on the PBM Ducati at the North West 200.
Michael Rutter on the Bathams BMW at the North West 200
Alastair Seeley on the Tyco BMW at the North West 200.
Michael Dunlop on the Bennetts Suzuki at the North West 200
Alastair Seeley on the Tyco BMW at the North West 200.
Michael Rutter with Ryan Farquhar and Jeremy McWilliams at the North West 200 in 2012.
Gary Johnson will run his own team at TT 2017.
Lee Johnston has teamed up with Ryan Farquhar to race a KMR Kawasaki in the NI Air Ambulance colours at the North West 200 and Isle of Man TT.
Alastair Seeley with the Tyco BMW he will race at the North West 200.
John McGuinness on the Jackson Racing Honda.
Guy Martin, John McGuinness Honda Racing, [Credit: Honda Racing]
Josh Brookes has signed to ride for Norton at the Isle of Man TT in 2017.
Dan Hegarty won the TT Privateers Championship in 2016.
Peter Hickman will ride for Smiths Racing in 2017 at the international road races and in the British Superbike Championship.
Michael Rutter and John McGuinness during the pre-event press conference ahead of the 50th Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix.
Action from the 2016 North West 200

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.


Yossarian

May 12, 2017 7:23 PM

@ JuJitsoup You see the problem with banning things you don't like, first it's road racing then motorcycle racing in general then even plonkers like you would have to hang up your little high vis jacket. They're all dangerous.


Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 