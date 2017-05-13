RR »

NW200: Seeley powers to 19th victory in Supersport race

13 May 2017
Alastair Seeley prevails in a damp Supersport race for his 19th victory at the Vauxhall International North West 200.
Alastair Seeley extended his record haul of North West 200 wins to 19 with victory in Saturday's Supersport race.

There was a lengthy delay before the first race of the day due to rain showers but once the action got underway, it was Seeley on the Gearlink Kawasaki who shot into the lead pursued by Ian Hutchinson on his McAMS Yamaha.

A frenetic battle developed at the front with Martin Jessopp, Lee Johnston, Bruce Anstey, William and Michael Dunlop and Adam McLean chasing the leaders.

Hutchinson hit the front at Mather's chicane on the second lap but Seeley wasted no time in hitting back to lead again at Metropole in Portrush, with Jessopp now up to second place.

Yeovil man Jessopp, who won Thursday's Supersport race, nudged ahead at Ballysally roundabout on lap three but the pendulum swung again as Seeley led once more at Metropole.

Lee Johnston, who was battling inside the top six, came off his Jackson Racing Honda at Juniper chicane, but wasn't badly hurt.

William Dunlop was no making up ground on his Yamaha and the Ulsterman surged through to lead on the fourth lap. However, as the rain began to increase, some riders signalled for the race to be halted but Seeley seemed unperturbed.

The North West specialist made his move on the penultimate lap and began to open a cushion over Dunlop, who was being hounded by his brother Michael.

There was no stopping Seeley as the race entered the final stages and he set the fastest lap of the race on the final lap of 113.940mph to take his 10th win in the Supersport class by four seconds.

William Dunlop kept his brother Michael at bay for second place, with young Northern Ireland rider Adam McLean in fourth ahead of Hutchinson. James Hillier finished sixth followed by Jamie Coward and Peter Hickman.

