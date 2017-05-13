RR »

NW200: Dream Superbike victory for Glenn Irwin

13 May 2017
Glenn Irwin won the feature Superbike race at the North West 200 at his first attempt on the PBM Be Wiser Ducati after a sizzling battle with Alastair Seeley.
NW200: Dream Superbike victory for Glenn Irwin
NW200: Dream Superbike victory for Glenn Irwin
Glenn Irwin put in a stunning ride to win the feature Superbike race at the North West 200 on the Be Wiser Ducati on Saturday.

Riding the factory-backed Ducati Panigale R, the 27-year-old grabbed the lead off the line and was involved in a terrific five-rider battle for the lead, although it was the Carrickfergus rider that led for much of the seven laps.

The Tyco BMW pairing of Alastair Seeley and Ian Hutchinson challenged him hardest but although they nosed ahead on a couple of occasions, Irwin remained composed to claim his maiden international road racing win.

He battled it out with Seeley on the final lap, losing the lead at Metropole in Portrush before snatching it back on the Coast Road, holding on to grind out a brilliant win.

Hutchinson finished third on the Tyco BMW ahead of Michael Dunlop, who was making his race debut on the new Bennetts Suzuki.

Irwin said: “I lost a race along the coast road back in 2015 due to poor positioning so I was determined it wasn't going to happen again. It's my favourite part of the circuit but the front was moving around a lot through Black Hill and anyone who says road racing is 90% is talking nonsense, that was flat out all the way!

“I really wanted that one and I'm absolutely delighted so a big thanks to all the team and the organisers who did a brilliant job and put on a great meeting.”

Michael Rutter finished in fifth place on his Bathams BMW with Dean Harrison sixth on the Silicone Engineering Kawasaki.

Tagged as: North West 200 , Road Racing , Ian Hutchinson , Glenn Irwin
« Take me back to the RR Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Glenn Irwin won the feature Superbike race at the North West 200.
Alastair Seeley leads his Tyco BMW team-mate Ian Hutchinson in the Superbike race at the North West 200.
Honda Racing riders John McGuinness and Guy Martin
Alastair Seeley on the Tyco BMW Superstock machine at the North West 200.
Glenn Irwin on the PBM Ducati at the North West 200.
Michael Rutter on the Bathams BMW at the North West 200
Alastair Seeley on the Tyco BMW at the North West 200.
Michael Dunlop on the Bennetts Suzuki at the North West 200
Alastair Seeley on the Tyco BMW at the North West 200.
Guy Martin on the Wilson Craig Honda.
Michael Rutter with Ryan Farquhar and Jeremy McWilliams at the North West 200 in 2012.
Bruce Anstey on the Padgetts Honda FIreblade.
Guy Martin on the 2017 Honda Racing Fireblade SP2
William Dunlop on the Temple Golf Club Yamaha R1.
Italian rider Dario Cecconi has died after an accident at the Tandragee 100.
Guy Martin on the Honda Racing Fireblade SP2
Gary Johnson will run his own team at TT 2017.
Conor Cummins has joined the Padgetts Racing Honda team for 2017.

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 