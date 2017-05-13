NW200: Dream Superbike victory for Glenn Irwin

Glenn Irwin put in a stunning ride to win the feature Superbike race at the North West 200 on the Be Wiser Ducati on Saturday.Riding the factory-backed Ducati Panigale R, the 27-year-old grabbed the lead off the line and was involved in a terrific five-rider battle for the lead, although it was the Carrickfergus rider that led for much of the seven laps.The Tyco BMW pairing of Alastair Seeley and Ian Hutchinson challenged him hardest but although they nosed ahead on a couple of occasions, Irwin remained composed to claim his maiden international road racing win.He battled it out with Seeley on the final lap, losing the lead at Metropole in Portrush before snatching it back on the Coast Road, holding on to grind out a brilliant win.Hutchinson finished third on the Tyco BMW ahead of Michael Dunlop, who was making his race debut on the new Bennetts Suzuki.Irwin said: “I lost a race along the coast road back in 2015 due to poor positioning so I was determined it wasn't going to happen again. It's my favourite part of the circuit but the front was moving around a lot through Black Hill and anyone who says road racing is 90% is talking nonsense, that was flat out all the way!“I really wanted that one and I'm absolutely delighted so a big thanks to all the team and the organisers who did a brilliant job and put on a great meeting.”Michael Rutter finished in fifth place on his Bathams BMW with Dean Harrison sixth on the Silicone Engineering Kawasaki.