TT 2017: McGuinness: Missing out this year is going to hurt

17 May 2017
Honda Racing's John McGuinness continues recovery in hospital following spill at North West 200.
Isle of Man TT star John McGuinness says missing the event this year is 'going to hurt' as he continues to recover in hospital in Belfast after his spill at the North West 200.

The Honda Racing rider came off in practice and suffered a compound fracture of his right tibia and fibula plus four broken vertebrae and three broken back ribs.

In a statement released by the Honda Racing team on Wednesday, McGuinness said: “I really am truly overwhelmed with the amount of support and well wishes that have been flooding in since my accident at the North West 200 last Thursday.

“Both myself and the wife (Becky) have received so much support and I cannot thank the race fans, industry people, the medical teams and fellow racers enough; all your messages do help pull me through the dark hours.

“I'm still at the Royal Victoria Hospital undergoing various treatments for my leg injury; the fixator is still yet to be fitted as they don't want to run the risk of infection, so at the moment it is day-by-day.

“I'm not going to lie, missing the TT this year is going to hurt, but I will be watching and keeping an eye on everything. Good luck to all the lads heading out there: if I am able to head over then of course I will be there, but at the moment everything is day-by-day and I just have to do what I can to recover and get better.

“It's going to be a long road ahead, but I have a great support network around me, so I have to be patient and take each day as it comes.”

Practice for the Isle of Man TT is due to get underway on Saturday, May 27.

Honda is set to compete at the event with Guy Martin, although it is unknown if a second rider will be added to the team.


