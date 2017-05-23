TT 2017: Anstey replaces McGuinness on Mugen

Bruce Anstey will fill in for John McGuinness on the Mugen machine as he joins Guy Martin in the Japanese team for the TT Zero race.Anstey won the race for the first time last year after finishing as the runner-up in 2014 and 2015 and takes over from 23-time TT winner McGuinness, who has been ruled out through injury after a spill at the North West 200.A statement issued by Mugen said Anstey was the 'natural choice to turn to'. The 48-year-old was not initially retained by the Japanese team this year after Lincolnshire rider Martin was given the nod following his deal with the Honda Racing team.Expectations are high this year that the first 120mph lap of the Mountain Course will be achieved by an electric machine. McGuinness currently holds the lap record at 119.279mph.Anstey has won 11 times at the TT and has finished on the podium more than 30 times.The veteran racer will again spearhead the Padgett's Honda team in the Superbike, Supersport, Superstock and Senior races along with Manx rider Conor Cummins, who missed the North West through injury.