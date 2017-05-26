TT 2017: Kneen and Brookes in new line-up for Jackson Racing

Manx rider Dan Kneen and Josh Brookes will lead the charge for Jackson Racing in the Supersport races at the Isle of Man TT.British Superbike rider Brookes was drafted into the team as a replacement for the injured John McGuinness, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the season following a spill at the North West 200 in practice.Brookes will also ride for Norton in the Superbike and Senior races and will make his debut in the Lightweight class on a Kawasaki for Northern Ireland man Ryan Farquhar's KMR team.Kneen, who will ride BMW in the Superbike and Senior races for the Penz13.com team plus a BMW Superstock machine, takes over the ride on the CBR600RR from Ulsterman Lee Johnston, who has parted company from the team.Kneen has enjoyed some of his best moments around the Mountain Course in the class and his best TT result remains the fifth place he secured in the opening Monster Energy Supersport race in 2010. The 29-year-old took a brace of ninths on the Padgetts Honda in 2015 when he lapped at 125.587mph – his best ever lap on a 600cc machine. He missed the event last year through injury.Team owner Alan Jackson said: “As a team, we were all gutted that John had his accident at the North West 200 and we're all hoping he makes a full and speedy recovery. Having him ride for us has been a privilege and out of respect for John, it was only after speaking to both him and Becky that we decided to go ahead and field a replacement. But to have someone of the calibre of Josh now riding for us is another terrific coup for the team.“We're delighted to have him on board and it's a real bonus to bring Dan in as well. They will both be getting our full support during TT 2017. The TT is what our year is geared towards and we've invested a lot of time, effort and money into this year's campaign both on and off the track.“We've got a good infrastructure and good machinery and the whole team is looking forward to working with a great pair of riders.”