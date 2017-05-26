RR »

TT 2017: Kneen and Brookes in new line-up for Jackson Racing

26 May 2017
Josh Brookes and Dan Kneen have joined Jackson Racing for the 2017 Isle of Man TT races in a new-look line-up, replacing the injured John McGuinness and Ulsterman Lee Johnston, who split from the team.
TT 2017: Kneen and Brookes in new line-up for Jackson Racing
TT 2017: Kneen and Brookes in new line-up for Jackson Racing
Manx rider Dan Kneen and Josh Brookes will lead the charge for Jackson Racing in the Supersport races at the Isle of Man TT.

British Superbike rider Brookes was drafted into the team as a replacement for the injured John McGuinness, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the season following a spill at the North West 200 in practice.

Brookes will also ride for Norton in the Superbike and Senior races and will make his debut in the Lightweight class on a Kawasaki for Northern Ireland man Ryan Farquhar's KMR team.

Kneen, who will ride BMW in the Superbike and Senior races for the Penz13.com team plus a BMW Superstock machine, takes over the ride on the CBR600RR from Ulsterman Lee Johnston, who has parted company from the team.

Kneen has enjoyed some of his best moments around the Mountain Course in the class and his best TT result remains the fifth place he secured in the opening Monster Energy Supersport race in 2010. The 29-year-old took a brace of ninths on the Padgetts Honda in 2015 when he lapped at 125.587mph – his best ever lap on a 600cc machine. He missed the event last year through injury.

Team owner Alan Jackson said: “As a team, we were all gutted that John had his accident at the North West 200 and we're all hoping he makes a full and speedy recovery. Having him ride for us has been a privilege and out of respect for John, it was only after speaking to both him and Becky that we decided to go ahead and field a replacement. But to have someone of the calibre of Josh now riding for us is another terrific coup for the team.

“We're delighted to have him on board and it's a real bonus to bring Dan in as well. They will both be getting our full support during TT 2017. The TT is what our year is geared towards and we've invested a lot of time, effort and money into this year's campaign both on and off the track.
“We've got a good infrastructure and good machinery and the whole team is looking forward to working with a great pair of riders.”



Tagged as: North West 200 , John McGuinness , Ryan Farquhar , Isle of Man TT , Mountain Course
« Take me back to the RR Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Josh Brookes, Anvil Hire Yamaha, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Dan Kneen
Bruce Anstey on the Mugen machine at TT 2016.
Alastair Seeley leads his Tyco BMW team-mate Ian Hutchinson in the Superbike race at the North West 200.
Glenn Irwin won the feature Superbike race at the North West 200.
Honda Racing riders John McGuinness and Guy Martin
Alastair Seeley on the Tyco BMW Superstock machine at the North West 200.
Glenn Irwin on the PBM Ducati at the North West 200.
Michael Rutter on the Bathams BMW at the North West 200
Alastair Seeley on the Tyco BMW at the North West 200.
Michael Dunlop on the Bennetts Suzuki at the North West 200
Alastair Seeley on the Tyco BMW at the North West 200.
Michael Rutter with Ryan Farquhar and Jeremy McWilliams at the North West 200 in 2012.
Gary Johnson will run his own team at TT 2017.
Lee Johnston has teamed up with Ryan Farquhar to race a KMR Kawasaki in the NI Air Ambulance colours at the North West 200 and Isle of Man TT.
Alastair Seeley with the Tyco BMW he will race at the North West 200.
John McGuinness on the Jackson Racing Honda.
Guy Martin, John McGuinness Honda Racing, [Credit: Honda Racing]

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 