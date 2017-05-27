TT 2017: Hutchinson confident of more wins

Ian Hutchinson feels poised to stake his claim for Superbike and Senior glory at this year's Isle of Man TT.The Yorkshire rider had to settle for the runner-up spot twice in 2016 behind Michael Dunlop and Hutchinson is eager to turn the tables.He won three races last year in the Supersport and Superstock classes to move level with Mike Hailwood on 14 TT victories, making him the joint fourth most successful rider ever at the event.The 37-year-old will again ride for Northern Ireland's Tyco BMW team in the 1000cc classes, although one big change he has implemented for 2017 is a switch to Dunlop rubber from Metzeler.“We had a good year at TT in 2016 - the pace was incredible throughout the whole week and being able to get TAS Racing on the podium again was a really good feeling,” Hutchy said.“I'm really pleased to be staying with the Tyco BMW team for a second year. I've always been happy on the Tyco BMW S1000RR, even from pre-season testing I felt comfortable and was on the pace from the off. Obviously we have been through various options with introducing new parts and tyres but I feel we are in a good place to put us in contention for race wins at this year's TT.“I don't like to tally up wins or focus too much on lap times - my aim is simple - to go out and race as fast as I can and hopefully that's faster than everyone else out there on the circuit.”Hutchinson will also bid to extend his winning streak in the Supersport class on the McAMS Yamaha. He has the last four Supersport TTs and will ride the brand new 2017 R6 this year, which he debuted at the North West 200.Practice is scheduled to get underway around the Mountain Course tonight.