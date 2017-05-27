TT 2017: First practice cancelled due to weather

Saturday's opening practice session at the Isle of Man TT was cancelled due to mist and fog.Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson said the decision to call off practice was made on safety grounds, with the conditions resulting in the air ambulance helicopters being unable to take off.Roads were closed from 6.20pm around the 37.73-mile course with the newcomers due to be out first on their speed controlled laps. However, after a short delay, the decision was taken to cancel.The main contenders at the event such as Michael Dunlop and Ian Hutchinson were set to be in action later in the session, with the Supersport and Lightweight riders scheduled to head out for their first laps of 2017. The Superbikes are due to be out for the first time on Monday, when the schedule has been revised.The solo newcomers will now go out first at 6.20pm with the Sidecar newcomers session getting underway at 6.25pm.The Superbike, Superstock and Supersport session including newcomers will take place from 6.40pm-7.45pm, with the main Sidecar contenders due off at 7.50pm.Practice is scheduled each night next week from 6.20pm with racing getting underway on Saturday, June 3 with the RST Superbike race and the first Sure Sidecar race.