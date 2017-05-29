RR »

TT 2017: Craig Neve to ride Jackson Racing Honda Superbike

29 May 2017
Lincolnshire's Craig Neve will ride the ex-Nicky Hayden Honda Fireblade in the Superbike and Senior races at the Isle of Man TT, replacing Lee Johnston in the team.
TT 2017: Craig Neve to ride Jackson Racing Honda Superbike
TT 2017: Craig Neve to ride Jackson Racing Honda Superbike
Lincolnshire's Craig Neve will ride the Jackson Racing Honda Fireblade in the Superbike and Senior races at the Isle of Man TT.

Neve struck a deal with the Preston-based team on Sunday and takes over the ride from Northern Ireland's Lee Johnston, who parted company from the team last week.

The 25-year old will ride the ex-Nicky Hayden CBR1000RR and completed 30 laps on the machine at Jurby on Sunday.

Neve, from Immingham, made his Mountain Course debut at the 2014 Manx Grand Prix before moving up to the TT last year where he made a significant impression. Increasing his personal best lap speed from 115.203mph to 124.565mph, Neve finished all six of the solo races, winning a bronze replica in each, with his best results being 16th in both the Superstock and Lightweight races.

In addition to the Jackson Racing Honda, Neve will continue to ride the Callmac Scaffolding Kawasaki machines in the Superstock and Supersport races and the CF Moto/WK Bikes machine in the Lightweight event.

Neve said: “I really enjoyed the run out at Jurby on Sunday and initial impressions of the bike were really good. I rode a Fireblade in the Spanish CEV Championship three years ago but it was lot different to the Jackson Racing machine and with it being a lot lighter, I was really impressed with the way it changes direction, the throttle connection and the power delivery.

“It's a really good opportunity for me, one I'm extremely grateful for, and I'm just looking forward to getting out on the course now and getting some laps under my belt.”

Team owner Alan Jackson added: “Having finalised our Supersport line up with Josh Brookes and Dan Kneen, we were keen to have someone on board the Superbike machine as well so we're really pleased to welcome Craig to the team.

“With the weather being good yesterday, Craig had a good run out at Jurby and got used to the bike so we'll give him all the support he needs. There's no pressure on him so we're hopeful of having a good practice week so he can build on what he achieved last year and have two enjoyable rides.”

The 6-lap RST Superbike TT race is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 3 with the PokerStars Senior, held over the same distance, being held on Friday, June 9.

Tagged as: Manx Grand Prix , Isle of Man TT , Mountain Course
« Take me back to the RR Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Lee Johnston on the Jackson Racing Honda.
Michael Dunlop on the Bennetts Suzuki.
Michael Dunlop on the Bennetts Suzuki.
Ian Hutchinson
Tyco BMW rider Ian Hutchinson
Dan Kneen
Bruce Anstey on the Mugen machine at TT 2016.
Gary Johnson will run his own team at TT 2017.
Lee Johnston has teamed up with Ryan Farquhar to race a KMR Kawasaki in the NI Air Ambulance colours at the North West 200 and Isle of Man TT.
Josh Brookes has signed to ride for Norton at the Isle of Man TT in 2017.
Dan Hegarty won the TT Privateers Championship in 2016.
Peter Hickman will ride for Smiths Racing in 2017 at the international road races and in the British Superbike Championship.
Peter Hickman won the Macau Grand Prix for the second year running on the Bathams/SMT BMW.
Glenn Irwin on the PBM Ducati at the Macau Grand Prix.
Glenn Irwin on the PBM Be Wiser Ducati at the Macau Grand Prix.
Peter Hickman on the Bathams/SMT BMW at the Macau Grand Prix.
Peter Hickman on the Bathams/SMT BMW at the Macau Grand Prix.
Peter Hickman in action at the 50th Macau Grand Prix on the Bathams/SMT BMW.

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 