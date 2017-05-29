RR »

TT 2017: Monday's practice called off due to poor weather

29 May 2017
Monday's Isle of Man TT practice has been cancelled as a result of poor weather.
Monday's practice at the Isle of Man TT has been cancelled due to poor weather.

The announcement was made in the afternoon and comes after Saturday's practice was also called off because of poor visibility as a result of mist and fog around the Mountain Course.

Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson completed several course inspections before confirming the news around 4pm.

Thompson tweeted: 'Tonight's TT qualifying session is cancelled due to mist and heavy rain on the Mountain section. No chance of drying in time'.

Tuesday's planned session will now run as follows:
6.20pm – Solo Newcomers (speed controlled lap)
6.25pm – Solo Sidecar Newcomers (speed controlled lap)
6.35pm – Superbike/Superstock/Supersport/Newcomers (all classes excluding Lightweight)
7.20pm-7.50pm – Supersport/Lightweight Newcomers
7.50pm-8.50pm - Sidecars


