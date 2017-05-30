RR »

TT 2017: Honda's Martin hails electronics switch

30 May 2017
'I'm grabbing the bull by the horns now and really riding it, whereas before I was just making some small improvements' - Guy Martin.
TT 2017: Honda's Martin hails electronics switch
TT 2017: Honda's Martin hails electronics switch
Guy Martin is feeling more positive with his Honda Racing Fireblade at the Isle of Man TT after testing a new electronics package on the all-new Fireblade SP2.

Morecambe's John McGuinness was ruled out of the event after a spill during practice for the North West 200 but has not been replaced by Honda, leaving Martin as the team's sole representative in the Superbike and Senior races.

The Lincolnshire rider completed a test last week at Castle Combe and Honda is understood to have switched from the kit electronics system to the Motec system used by the British Superbike team in the wake of McGuinness's accident.

Martin, who set his fastest laps using the new system in the test, said: “The test last week was good and I am happy with the Fireblade and the changes the lads have made. They have been grafting away and have made a good job with the changes, which showed at the test.

“I'm grabbing the bull by the horns now and really riding it, whereas before I was just making some small improvements, but now, we are getting somewhere. Let's see what happens at the TT.�

Practice finally got underway on Tuesday after the weather forced the cancellation of the scheduled Saturday and Monday sessions on the Isle of Man.

Racing is due to commence on Saturday with the RST Superbike race over six laps.


Tagged as: North West 200 , Guy Martin , John McGuinness , Isle of Man TT
« Take me back to the RR Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Guy Martin on the Honda Racing Fireblade.
Michael Dunlop on the Bennetts Suzuki.
Michael Dunlop on the Bennetts Suzuki.
Ian Hutchinson
Tyco BMW rider Ian Hutchinson
Dan Kneen
Bruce Anstey on the Mugen machine at TT 2016.
Alastair Seeley leads his Tyco BMW team-mate Ian Hutchinson in the Superbike race at the North West 200.
Glenn Irwin won the feature Superbike race at the North West 200.
Honda Racing riders John McGuinness and Guy Martin
Alastair Seeley on the Tyco BMW Superstock machine at the North West 200.
Glenn Irwin on the PBM Ducati at the North West 200.
Michael Rutter on the Bathams BMW at the North West 200
Alastair Seeley on the Tyco BMW at the North West 200.
Michael Dunlop on the Bennetts Suzuki at the North West 200
Alastair Seeley on the Tyco BMW at the North West 200.
Guy Martin on the Wilson Craig Honda.
Michael Rutter with Ryan Farquhar and Jeremy McWilliams at the North West 200 in 2012.

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 