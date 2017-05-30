TT 2017: Honda's Martin hails electronics switch

Guy Martin is feeling more positive with his Honda Racing Fireblade at the Isle of Man TT after testing a new electronics package on the all-new Fireblade SP2.Morecambe's John McGuinness was ruled out of the event after a spill during practice for the North West 200 but has not been replaced by Honda, leaving Martin as the team's sole representative in the Superbike and Senior races.The Lincolnshire rider completed a test last week at Castle Combe and Honda is understood to have switched from the kit electronics system to the Motec system used by the British Superbike team in the wake of McGuinness's accident.Martin, who set his fastest laps using the new system in the test, said: “The test last week was good and I am happy with the Fireblade and the changes the lads have made. They have been grafting away and have made a good job with the changes, which showed at the test.“I'm grabbing the bull by the horns now and really riding it, whereas before I was just making some small improvements, but now, we are getting somewhere. Let's see what happens at the TT.�Practice finally got underway on Tuesday after the weather forced the cancellation of the scheduled Saturday and Monday sessions on the Isle of Man.Racing is due to commence on Saturday with the RST Superbike race over six laps.