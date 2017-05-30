RR »

TT 2017: Hutchinson sets early Superbike pace

30 May 2017
Tyco BMW's Ian Hutchinson topped the opening Superbike practice times at the Isle of Man TT from fierce rival Michael Dunlop.
TT 2017: Hutchinson sets early Superbike pace
TT 2017: Hutchinson sets early Superbike pace
Ian Hutchinson put down a marker as he topped the Superbike and Supersport sessions as practice got underway at the Isle of Man TT.

The weather forced the cancellation of the Saturday and Monday sessions, but the action finally commenced on Tuesday evening, with the riders warned of damp patches around the Mountain Course.

Hutchinson set the fastest time of the evening on his Tyco BMW Superbike following a lap of 125.839mph, which he set on his second lap.

Fierce rival Dunlop wasn't far behind as the Northern Ireland rider posted his best lap from a standing start on the new Bennetts Suzuki, clocking 125.680mph as he ended the night 1.4 seconds behind Hutchinson.

Manx rider Dan Kneen impressed on the Penz BMW as he finished third fastest at 124.642mph followed by Peter Hickman on the Smiths BMW (124.093mph) and Steve Mercer on the Dafabet Devitt Kawasaki, who lapped at 123.870mph.

Guy Martin, who is back at the TT for the first time since 2015, lapped at 120.081mph on the Honda Racing Fireblade SP2.

Hutchinson also set the pace in the Supersport session on the McAMS Yamaha at 121.147mph from Dunlop, who was close behind with a lap of 121.020mph on his MD Racing Yamaha.

Two-time winner Gary Johnson was third fastest on his private Triumph at 120.311mph ahead of Bruce Anstey on the Padgetts Honda (119.794mph) and JG Speedfit Kawasaki's James Hillier (119.776mph).

A number of riders opted to ride their Superstock machines and it was Michael Rutter who was quickest on the Bathams BMW at 124.117mph from Anstey (123.722mph) and his Padgetts Honda team-mate Conor Cummins (121.181mph).

Rutter was also fastest in the Lightweight class on the Paton (113.946mph) from Ivan Lintin (Dafabet Devitt Kawasaki), who lapped at 113.856mph. Dan Cooper and Peter Hickman, who is riding a Kawasaki for Ryan Farquhar's KMR team, were third and fourth fastest respectively.

Tagged as: Guy Martin , Ryan Farquhar , Isle of Man TT , Mountain Course , Bruce Anstey , Ian Hutchinson
« Take me back to the RR Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Ian Hutchinson
Guy Martin on the Honda Racing Fireblade.
Michael Dunlop on the Bennetts Suzuki.
Michael Dunlop on the Bennetts Suzuki.
Tyco BMW rider Ian Hutchinson
Dan Kneen
Bruce Anstey on the Mugen machine at TT 2016.
Alastair Seeley leads his Tyco BMW team-mate Ian Hutchinson in the Superbike race at the North West 200.
Honda Racing riders John McGuinness and Guy Martin
Guy Martin on the Wilson Craig Honda.
Michael Rutter with Ryan Farquhar and Jeremy McWilliams at the North West 200 in 2012.
Bruce Anstey on the Padgetts Honda FIreblade.
Guy Martin on the 2017 Honda Racing Fireblade SP2
Guy Martin on the Honda Racing Fireblade SP2
Gary Johnson will run his own team at TT 2017.
Lee Johnston has teamed up with Ryan Farquhar to race a KMR Kawasaki in the NI Air Ambulance colours at the North West 200 and Isle of Man TT.
Guy Martin, John McGuinness Honda Racing, [Credit: Honda Racing]
Guy Martin, Honda Racing, [Credit: Honda Racing]

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 