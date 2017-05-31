TT 2017: Dunlop satisfied with first laps on new Suzuki

Defending Isle of Man TT Superbike and Senior champion Michael Dunlop was satisfied with his first ever laps around the Mountain Course on the all-new Bennetts Suzuki GSX-R1000.The Northern Ireland rider lapped at 125.680mph from a standing start as practice commenced on Tuesday evening, placing him second on the Superbike time sheets.Dunlop, who holds the outright lap record at the TT of 133.962mph, was around 1.4 seconds slower than Tyco BMW's Ian Hutchinson, who clocked 125.839mph on his second lap to head the charts.“It's a good start. We're the only team here with a brand new bike and we've started strongly,” Dunlop said.“The boys made some changes after the North West, and we've got some work still to do on set-up, but it's good to finally get our TT underway. It was important to see the bike do laps around here for the first time, but they were two good laps and there's still more to come.”Dunlop was riding the machine in its latest spec for the first time on Tuesday and team manager Steve Hicken said the 13-time TT winner exceeded expectations on the opening night.“It's been a very good start. Michael hadn't ridden the bike in that spec before, so to go out and be competitive right away is already more than we could have asked for tonight,” he said.“To be honest, we could have expected to be a bit behind on the opening evening, having a new bike and not a lot of track time, but the bike did everything it should and this is only the start, so we'll take that.”Practice is set to continue tonight and the schedule is as follows:18.20 to 19.40: Superbike/Superstock/Supersport/Newcomers (All Classes except Lightweight)19.45 to 20.40: Sidecars20.40 to 20.50: TT Zero 1 lap practice