TT 2017: Contingency plans in place for Wednesday practice

31 May 2017
Isle of Man TT practice could be held under controlled conditions on Wednesday evening if the forecast mist and fog affects visibility on the Mountain Course.
Contingency plans have been put in place for Wednesday's scheduled Isle of Man TT practice session should forecasted mist and fog descend on the Mountain Course.

While no rain is anticipated, heavy fog could cause problems later in the evening and Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson has outlined plans that will enable riders to at least gain some more track time under controlled conditions.

The organisers have already lost two practice sessions due to the weather before Tuesday's session went ahead. Further cancellations could result racing being switched to Mad Sunday, freeing up Saturday as an extra practice day.

If visibility becomes a problem this evening, the plan is to run the session as planned at full racing speed from the Grandstand to Ramsey hairpin, where riders will then be met by travelling marshals, who will escort them over the Mountain section under controlled guidance. The laps will count as qualifying laps.

However, such a radical course of action is dependant on whether the medical helicopter can take off and cover the lower sections of the TT course.

Ian Hutchinson set the fastest lap on Tuesday evening on his Tyco BMW at 125.839mph with Michael Dunlop hot on his heels at 125680mph.

