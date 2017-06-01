TT 2017: Hillier feeling better prepared than ever

Hampshire's James Hillier says he feels in the best shape of his career at this year's Isle of Man TT.The JG Speedfit Kawasaki rider finished on the podium three times in 2016, taking third in the opening Supersport race, third in the Superstock event and sealing a runner-up finish in the Lightweight race, which he won previously in 2013.The 32-year-old finished on the rostrum in the Supersport class at the North West 200 in May and Hillier is optimistic 2017 offers his best chance yet of claiming another win around the Mountain Course.“The NW200 was a bit of a mixed bag in terms of weather and that meant some of the races were really tough going. I had to use my head constantly to keep out of trouble and bring the bikes home, which was great preparation for the TT,” he said.“Every time you compete in a race it's an opportunity to learn and the more you do, the more you know. This is my 10th TT and I feel better prepared than ever. The team has worked hard to resolve all the little niggles with the bike, which hampered our performance in Northern Ireland.“We've got a strong team and one of the best chances of winning we've ever had. I really feel 2017 could be our year.”Hillier is set to compete in the Superbike, Supersport, Superstock and Senior races, but has dropped the Lightweight class this year.Practice has been badly interrupted by the weather on the Isle of Man, with only one full session taking place on Tuesday evening.The riders managed a full lap on Wednesday before deteriorating conditions saw the session called off, with Hillier lapping at 124.52mph to slot into fifth on the Superbike time sheets.