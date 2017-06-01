TT 2017: Hickman hoping for better luck

Peter Hickman is back on BMW machinery at the Isle of Man TT as the fastest newcomer ever sets out to make amends for a frustrating year in 2016.Hickman, who remains the quickest ever Mountain Course debutant after lapping at 129.104mph in 2014, returns to S1000RR machinery with Smiths Racing after leading the charge for JG Speedfit Kawasaki last season.The Burton-on-Trent man feels he was on course to finish on the podium in the Senior race in 2016 until a problem forced him out, but Hickman is revved up for another bid.He only finished two races out of six starts a year ago but still managed to join the 132mph club as he finished fourth in the RST Superbike race.Hickman will also ride a Smiths Triumph in the Trooper Beer colours plus a Kawasaki Supertwin for Ryan Farquhar's KMR team.“Up until last year at I finished every race I started at the TT but last year, I only finished two races out of six. I'm confident I'd have finished on the podium in the Senior because I was third when the bike broke and I had an 11 second lead over fourth, so I was a long way in front,” he said.“I was quite comfortable coming towards the end of lap two but it's just the way it goes. I felt we could've been on the podium too in the Superstock race but we ended up with a puncture, so it was just one of those years.“We still had a fourth in the first Superbike race which was mega and we became the fourth fastest rider ever at the TT. We also set the fastest Kawasaki lap of the TT at 132.4mph, so I didn't have a bad year, just an unlucky one in many ways,” Hickman added.“I've got the Trooper Triumph this year and we've changed manufacturer every year in the Supersport class, but obviously Smiths run a really good Triumph.“They've won a British championship and been on the podium at the North West and won at the TT, so they really know what they're doing with the Triumph. It will be a Smiths bike but it will run in the Trooper colours.”