TT 2017: TT practice thwarted by rain

Heavy rain has forced the cancellation of Thursday's Isle of Man TT practice session.
With the inclement weather due to persist through most of the evening, Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson made the announcement in the afternoon.
Practice on Saturday and Monday was also lost to the elements, while riders only completed on full lap on Wednesday before the conditions closed in. The only full practice session so far took place on Tuesday evening.
A reshuffle of the weekend race schedule is now expected, with raising now likely to be held on Sunday to free up additional practice time on Saturday.
Thursday's practice schedule will be carried over to Friday and is as follows:
6.20pm to 7.10pm - Superbike/ Superstock/ Supersport/ Newcomers (all classes except Lightweight)
7.10pm to 7.35pm - Supersport/ Lightweight/ Newcomers (all classes)
7.40pm to 8.40pm - Sidecars
8.40pm to 8.50pm - TT Zero (one lap)