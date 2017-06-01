RR »

TT 2017: Revamped race schedule confirmed

1 June 2017
Superbike race switched to Sunday as part of race reshuffle due to adverse weather.
The Isle of Man TT organisers have confirmed a revised race schedule as poor weather continues to interrupt practice.

Thursday's session was called off due to heavy rain and has been carried over to Friday. Saturday will now be used as an additional practice day, with the RST Superbike race moved to Sunday.

Further changes have seen the Superstock race moved from Monday to Tuesday. The programme from Wednesday onwards remains unchanged.

The revised schedule is as follows:

Saturday 3rd June
10.40 - 12.00 - Superbike/Superstock/Supersport/Newcomers (all Classes except Lightweight) Qualifying
12.05 - 13.05 -Sidecar Qualifying
14.10 - 15.30-Supersport/Lightweight/Newcomers (all classes) practice session
15.40 - 16.30-Sidecar practice session
16.35 -1 lap for Superbike/Superstock/Supersport practice
17.00-1 lap for TT Zero practice

Sunday 4th June
14.00-Superbike Race (6 laps)
16.25-Sidecar 1 lap practice
16.40-1 lap for TT Zero practice

Monday 5th June
10.45-Supersport Race (4 laps)
12.45-1 lap Superstock practice
14.15-Sidecar Race (3 laps)
15.50-1 lap Superbike/Superstock/Lightweight practice
16.05-1 lap TT Zero practice

Tuesday 6th June
12.15-Superstock Race (4 laps)
14.15-2 x laps Sidecar practice
15.40-1 x lap Lightweight practice
15.55-1 x lap TT Zero

