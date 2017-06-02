TT 2017: Hutchinson taking nothing for granted

Ian Hutchinson won't be resting on his laurels as he bids to win the Superstock and Supersport races at the Isle of Man TT for the third consecutive year.The Yorkshire rider has set the pace in the limited practice sessions that have been held so far, posting his quickest lap on Wednesday evening at 128.99mph from a standing start before the session was curtailed due to the weather.Now a 14-time TT winner, Hutchinson has made no secret of his desire to win the Superbike and Senior races this year but says he won't be taking anything for granted in the Supersport and Superstock events.The 37-year-old has won the last four Supersport TTs on the McAMS Yamaha and has claimed back-to-back Superstock victories on the PBM Kawasaki and Tyco BMW machines respectively.“I can't take it for granted that I've won the Supersport and Superstock races for the last two years and that I'm going to do it again – I still need to put the effort in,” said Hutchinson, who has made the switch from Metzeler tyres to Dunlop this year.“The new Supersport bike from Yamaha has some better things on it that I need, but obviously on the Superbike we've finished second in the last couple of years and I want to get back to winning those races and we're doing everything we can to do that.“Obviously, two weeks of sunshine during practice and racing at the TT last year meant we did so many laps and the pace was incredible. The pace was fast right from the first night and I still expect it to be fast this year, even if we miss a night or two.“We're never going to get the weather we got last year, but when it comes to a battle in the race, then 134mph laps are definitely possible,” he added."I never really like talking about lap speeds because they're fairly irrelevant and it's all about what everyone can do in a given year, but if conditions are how they were last year then it's possible a 134mph lap can be done.“The fastest laps were done last year from a standing start or when slowing down for the pits, but we all do the times that are possible to suit the conditions and we're working as hard as we can with my Superbike so that I can be in with a fighting chance.”