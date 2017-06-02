TT 2017: Anstey heads Superbike times on RC213V-S

Ian Hutchinson set the fastest lap so far in practice for the Isle of Man TT on his Superstock machine on Friday evening, but Bruce Anstey raised the bar on the Padgett's Honda RC213V-S to lead the Superbike times.After Thursday's practice was lost due to poor weather, conditions were relatively fine around the Mountain Course on Friday evening, with only a few reports of damp patches.Hutchinson was on for a hot lap on his Tyco BMW Superbike but encountered a problem close to the finish at Governors.That left Anstey to take centre stage on the RC213V-S as the New Zealand rider headed the Superbike times with a speed of 129.212mph after completing his lap in 17m 31.199s.However, Bingley Bullet Hutchinson made amends as he went out on his S1000RR Superstock machine and lapped at 129.535mph as he edged ever nearer to the first 130mph lap of the 2017 TT.Behind Anstey, Michael Dunlop was second fastest on his Bennetts Suzuki at 128.576mph followed by Michael Rutter in third, who lapped at 127.390mph on the Bathams SMT BMW.James Hillier was next on the JG Speedfit Kawasaki (127.308mph), ahead of Manx rider Conor Cummins (127.227mph) on the Padgett's Honda and Bradford's Dean Harrison, who clocked 127.203mph on the Silicone Engineering Kawasaki.The TT's fastest ever newcomer, Peter Hickman, was seventh quickest on the Smiths Racing BMW at 126.978mph followed by Fermanagh's Lee Johnston (126.975mph), who is riding the East Coast BMW Superstock bike.Hutchinson's hot lap saw him top the times in the Superstock class as he led the way at 129.535mph, followed by Rutter (128.588mph) and Harrison (128.477mph).Peter Hickman was fourth fastest on the Smiths BMW (128.028mph) followed by Dan Kneen, who lapped at 127.232mph on the DTR Penz13.com BMW.Michael Dunlop did a lap on his new Bennetts Suzuki GSX-R1000 at 125.328mph to leave him in sixth place ahead of Derek Sheils, who did 125.097mph on the Cookstown B.E. Racing Suzuki.In the Supersport class, Dean Harrison hit the top on the on the Silicone Engineering Kawasaki with a speed of 124.353mph.The Bradford rider was followed by Michael Dunlop on his MD Racing Yamaha, who lapped at 123.325mph with Hutchinson in third on the McAMS Yamaha (123.191mph).JG Speedfit Kawasaki's James Hillier (122.930mph), Cummins on the Padgett's Honda (122.190mph) and Martin Jessopp (Riders Motorcycles Triumph) were the top six.Newcomer Adam McLean from Northern Ireland impressed with a lap of 119.062mph on the MSS Kawasaki.The Lightweight times were led by Italy's Stefano Bonetti at 115.694mph, with Hickman next on Ryan Farquhar's KMR/IEG Kawasaki (114.858mph) and James Cowton in third on the McAdoo Kawasaki at 114.836mph.Dafabet Devitt Kawasaki rider Steve Mercer crashed at the 11th Milestone and was taken to Nobles hospital. Mercer was said to have escaped serious injury in the incident and was conscious.Last year' race winner Anstey was quickest in the TT Zero session on the Mugen machine at 109.52mph with team-mate Guy Martin lapping at 108.41mph. Only three machines finished the one-lap session.Frank Gallagher came of at the Gooseneck but was reported to be okay.Practice is due to continue on Saturday with the RST Superbike race scheduled for 2pm on Sunday.