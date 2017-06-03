TT 2017: Lee Johnston hurt in practice spill

RR »

3 June 2017
Northern Ireland's Lee Johnston has been airlifted to hospital after an incident in qualifying at the Isle of Man TT.
Lee Johnston was injured in an incident during practice for the Isle of Man TT on Saturday.

The Northern Irishman came off at Greeba Castle on his 600cc Padgett's Honda, causing a red flag situation.

The 28-year-old was taken by air ambulance to Nobles hospital in Douglas. Johnston was said to be conscious but no further information has been given on his condition.

He had set the fastest time in the Supersport session at 123.369mph and was also leading the way in the Superstock times at 128.896mph on the East Coast BMW.

Danny Webb was also involved in an incident on Saturday at Laurel Bank and was airlifted to hospital with a shoulder injury.

In another incident, Joe Akroyd came off at Glen Helen and was taken to Nobles for further assessment.

