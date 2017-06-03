TT 2017: Michael Dunlop lifts bar with 131mph lap

Michael Dunlop raised the bar with a blistering lap of 131.062mph on the Bennetts Suzuki Superbike to head the times on Saturday at the Isle of Man TT.Dunlop set the fastest lap of practice so far from a standing start in a time of 17m 16.361s to lead the way from Peter Hickman, who lapped at 130.629mph on the Smiths BMW.Tyco BMW rider Ian Hutchinson was third quickest at 130.327mph ahead of Manx rider Dan Kneen, who posted his best ever lap of the Mountain Course at 130.324mph on the Penz BMW.Bruce Anstey, who was fastest on Friday, increased his speed to 129.913mph as he slotted into sixth place on the Padgett's Honda RC213V-S.Norton's David Johnson did 126.938mph as he finished the session in 15th place, while team-mate Josh Brookes managed a lap in 126.006mph for 19th.Honda Racing's Guy Martin finished off the pace on the CBR1000RR SP2 with a lap of 123.316mph.Saturday became a practice and qualifying day at the TT in a revamp to the schedule after a spell of poor weather on the Isle of Man, which led to a number of practice cancellations.The RST Superbike race has been moved to Sunday afternoon (2pm BST) when last year's winner Dunlop and Hutchinson are the pre-race favourites.