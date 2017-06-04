RR »

TT 2017: Hutchinson prevails in Superbike race

4 June 2017
Ian Hutchinson claims his 15th Isle of Man TT win with a hard-earned victory over Peter Hickman and Dean Harrison in the RST Superbike race.
TT 2017: Hutchinson prevails in Superbike race
TT 2017: Hutchinson prevails in Superbike race
Tyco BMW's Ian Hutchinson sealed his 15th Isle of Man TT victory after a red-hot RST Superbike on Sunday.

Hutchinson held off a late charge from Peter Hickman on the Smiths BMW to take the win by five seconds after six laps of the Mountain Course.

Michael Dunlop, who started as the pre-race favourite, was a retirement on lap two on his Bennetts Suzuki at Handley's corner. Dunlop led the race at the time by 1.4 seconds from Dean Harrison after clocking the fastest lap of the race at 131.135mph from a standing start.

A battle developed involving James Hillier on the JG Speedfit Kawasaki, Harrison (Silicone Engineering Kawasaki), Hutchinson and Hickman.

Harrison led until the end of lap three, when Hutchinson moved ahead by 0.4 seconds. The pair continued to trade blows with Harrison back in front by six tenths of a second at Ballaugh, but it was all change after the second and final round of pit stops.

Hutchinson's Tyco BMW team excelled as they gave their man a cushion of five seconds and the Yorkshire rider stretched his lead to 9.5 seconds at Ballaugh Bridge over Hillier, who was now up to second place ahead of Hickman, with Harrison dropping to fourth after losing time in the pits.

However, it was Hickman who began to put the hammer down and the Smiths Racing rider closed the gap to Hutchinson to 7.9 seconds at the end of lap five.

Incredibly, Hickman clawed back more time to slash Hutchinson's lead to 1.6 seconds at Ramsey on the final lap, but the Tyco BMW rider was able to stretch his lead over the Mountain as he pulled clear to win by five seconds at the finish. Harrison was a further eight seconds behind with Hillier in fourth.

Dan Kneen finished fifth on the Penz BMW while Michael Rutter completed the first six on the Bathams BMW.

Norton's David Johnson finished seventh ahead of team-mate Josh Brookes, with William Dunlop (Yamaha) and Martin Jessopp (BMW) the top ten.

Honda's Guy Martin came off at Doran's bend on lap one but was unhurt.

Tagged as: Guy Martin , Isle of Man TT , Mountain Course , Ian Hutchinson
« Take me back to the RR Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Ian Hutchinson on the Tyco BMW in the RST Superbike race.
William Dunlop on the IC Racing Yamaha at the Isle of Man TT.
Lee Johnston on the Padgetts Honda Supersport machine a the Isle of Man TT.
Michael Dunlop on the Bennetts Suzuki at the bottom of the Barregarrow during TT practice.
Bruce Anstey on the Padgett`s Honda RC213V-S during Isle of Man TT practice.
Ian Hutchinson on the Tyco BMW during practice for the Isle of Man TT.
Bruce Anstey on the Padgett`s Honda RCV213V-S during practice for the Isle of Man TT.
Ivan Lintin at the Isle of Man TT
Ian Hutchinson on the Tyco BMW during practice for the Isle of Man TT.
Michael Dunlop on the Bennetts Suzuki during practice for the Isle of Man TT.
Guy Martin on the Honda Racing Fireblade.
Michael Dunlop on the Bennetts Suzuki.
Michael Dunlop on the Bennetts Suzuki.
Ian Hutchinson
Tyco BMW rider Ian Hutchinson
Dan Kneen
Bruce Anstey on the Mugen machine at TT 2016.
Alastair Seeley leads his Tyco BMW team-mate Ian Hutchinson in the Superbike race at the North West 200.

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.


RD500

June 04, 2017 5:41 PM

Hutchinson rode a crafty race, never really pushed and got the win and hopefully got some good data for Friday's senior. Big risk switching from Metzler to Dunlop tyres, hopefully it pays off. 15 times TT Winner! Congrats. Awesome race from Hickman also considering his lack of experience.


Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 