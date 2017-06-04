TT 2017: Hutchinson prevails in Superbike race

Tyco BMW's Ian Hutchinson sealed his 15th Isle of Man TT victory after a red-hot RST Superbike on Sunday.Hutchinson held off a late charge from Peter Hickman on the Smiths BMW to take the win by five seconds after six laps of the Mountain Course.Michael Dunlop, who started as the pre-race favourite, was a retirement on lap two on his Bennetts Suzuki at Handley's corner. Dunlop led the race at the time by 1.4 seconds from Dean Harrison after clocking the fastest lap of the race at 131.135mph from a standing start.A battle developed involving James Hillier on the JG Speedfit Kawasaki, Harrison (Silicone Engineering Kawasaki), Hutchinson and Hickman.Harrison led until the end of lap three, when Hutchinson moved ahead by 0.4 seconds. The pair continued to trade blows with Harrison back in front by six tenths of a second at Ballaugh, but it was all change after the second and final round of pit stops.Hutchinson's Tyco BMW team excelled as they gave their man a cushion of five seconds and the Yorkshire rider stretched his lead to 9.5 seconds at Ballaugh Bridge over Hillier, who was now up to second place ahead of Hickman, with Harrison dropping to fourth after losing time in the pits.However, it was Hickman who began to put the hammer down and the Smiths Racing rider closed the gap to Hutchinson to 7.9 seconds at the end of lap five.Incredibly, Hickman clawed back more time to slash Hutchinson's lead to 1.6 seconds at Ramsey on the final lap, but the Tyco BMW rider was able to stretch his lead over the Mountain as he pulled clear to win by five seconds at the finish. Harrison was a further eight seconds behind with Hillier in fourth.Dan Kneen finished fifth on the Penz BMW while Michael Rutter completed the first six on the Bathams BMW.Norton's David Johnson finished seventh ahead of team-mate Josh Brookes, with William Dunlop (Yamaha) and Martin Jessopp (BMW) the top ten.Honda's Guy Martin came off at Doran's bend on lap one but was unhurt.