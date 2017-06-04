TT 2017: Hickman celebrates maiden podium

Peter Hickman clinched a brilliant runner-up finish in the RST Superbike race at the Isle of Man TT for his maiden podium at the event.Hickman, who became the fastest newcomer ever on his debut around the Mountain Course in 2014, pushed eventual winner Ian Hutchinson hard on the final laps, losing out at the finish by only five seconds on the Smiths BMW.The British Superbike rider had managed to slash Hutchinson's lead to 1.6 seconds on the final lap but was unable to find a way to overhaul the Yorkshire rider on a gripping final lap.Hickman, who set the second fastest lap of the race on the last lap at 131.103mph, said: “I'm delighted with my first ever TT podium especially as I thought I should have had it in last year's Senior race. I had no such problems this year and although I was a bit steady at the of the race, I gradually got into it.“The lack of practice has affected us all and we're not lapping as quick as what we were doing last year and although I got to within two seconds of Hutchy, I knew how strong he'd be over the Mountain.“I got a little bit excited when I saw my pit-board saying how close it was and although I lost a bit of time at the pits, the last thing I want to do is get a penalty, and the boys did a mega job,� he added.“The bike never missed a beat, the Dunlop tyres were great and the Ohlins suspension guys did a fantastic job so it's a great start to the week.�Hickman's previous best result at the TT was fourth in the same race last year and he will now be aiming for the top step in the Senior race on Friday.