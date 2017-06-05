TT 2017: Dunlop dominates Supersport race

Michael Dunlop has moved level with Mike Hailwood on 14 Isle of Man TT wins after storming to victory in the opening Supersport race on Monday.Dunlop won by over 13 seconds from James Hillier (JG Speedfit Kawasaki), with Peter Hickman claiming his second ever TT podium in third on the Trooper Beer Smiths Triumph.Ulster rider Dunlop, who retired while leading the Superbike race on Sunday, put the disappointment behind him to celebrate his sixth win in the class and his first since 2014.Overnight conditions led to a delay of just over two hours and 15 minutes but the race finally got underway shortly after 1pm with riders warned of damp patches at Ramsey Hairpin, the Nook and Governor's DipDunlop was third on the first lap on his Yamaha R6 behind Hillier and William Dunlop, but he soon settled into his rhythm, and had taken the lead at Ramsey.However, Hillier had nudged ahead slightly at the end of the lap by 0.3 seconds, with Dean Harrison now climbing to third on the Silicone Engineering Kawasaki. Bradford rider Harrison was ruled out shortly afterwards when he retired on the second lap at Ballacraine.Dunlop was now back in the lead at Glen Helen by two seconds with William Dunlop in third, five seconds behind Hillier. Gary Johnson (Triumph), Ian Hutchinson on the McAMS Yamaha and Hickman were the top six.As they finished the lap to pit for fuel, Dunlop's cushion was 2.4 seconds over Hillier, but the Northern Ireland man lost time in the pits and was five seconds behind Hillier as they roared off down Bray Hill at the beginning of lap three.Hillier's lead was short-lived though as Dunlop powered ahead again to lead by two seconds at Glen Helen. He stretched the gap to six seconds at Ramsey and never looked back, pulling away all the time to put the outcome beyond doubt. A final lap of 126.543mph sewed up his 14th TT win, with Hillier safe in second place.Hickman set the fastest lap of the race on his final lap at 126.848mph as he reeled in William Dunlop to snatch the last place on the podium.Dunlop came home in fourth on his Yamaha followed by Hutchinson, whose run of four consecutive Supersport victories came to an end as he claimed fifth.Gary Johnson completed the top six, followed by Bruce Anstey (Padgett's Honda), Dan Kneen (Jackson Honda), Conor Cummins (Padgett's Honda) and James Cowton (McAdoo Kawasaki), who finalised the top ten.