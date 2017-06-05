TT 2017: Dunlop: It was time to stand up and be counted

Michael Dunlop said he came out fighting after the disappointment of Sunday's Superbike retirement as he claimed victory in the first Supersport race.The Ulster rider sealed his 14th Isle of Man TT win by over 13 seconds from James Hillier to make amends after he was forced out with a problem while leading the Superbike race on lap two on the Bennetts Suzuki.Dunlop is now level with Mike Hailwood and is only one win behind fierce rival Ian Hutchinson, who won the Superbike race on Sunday.“The boys in a lot of work and we were disappointed yesterday, but I just said to the boys it's simple, we either stand up and be counted or lie down and be tramped over,” said Dunlop, who was riding the Carl Cox-backed Yamaha R6.“The boys worked as hard as they could and we've got new sponsors. I haven't had a win in the last couple of years on the 600 and I'm glad to prove I can still ride it. Massive thanks to everyone and this is just class – I love being in here.“It took me a lap or two just to get bedded in and it was hard after that kicking I got with the Superbike yesterday. It's starting to sink in a bit now and it's Carl Cox's first win at the TT too,” he added.“Thanks to William [Dunlop] too because he leant me a part today and we had struggled to get it for the bike, so William gave it to us and I'm delighted.”