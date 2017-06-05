RR »

TT 2017: Dunlop: It was time to stand up and be counted

5 June 2017
'I just said to the boys it's simple, we either stand up and be counted or lie down and be tramped over' - Michael Dunlop.
TT 2017: Dunlop: It was time to stand up and be counted
TT 2017: Dunlop: It was time to stand up and be counted
Michael Dunlop said he came out fighting after the disappointment of Sunday's Superbike retirement as he claimed victory in the first Supersport race.

The Ulster rider sealed his 14th Isle of Man TT win by over 13 seconds from James Hillier to make amends after he was forced out with a problem while leading the Superbike race on lap two on the Bennetts Suzuki.

Dunlop is now level with Mike Hailwood and is only one win behind fierce rival Ian Hutchinson, who won the Superbike race on Sunday.

“The boys in a lot of work and we were disappointed yesterday, but I just said to the boys it's simple, we either stand up and be counted or lie down and be tramped over,” said Dunlop, who was riding the Carl Cox-backed Yamaha R6.

“The boys worked as hard as they could and we've got new sponsors. I haven't had a win in the last couple of years on the 600 and I'm glad to prove I can still ride it. Massive thanks to everyone and this is just class – I love being in here.

“It took me a lap or two just to get bedded in and it was hard after that kicking I got with the Superbike yesterday. It's starting to sink in a bit now and it's Carl Cox's first win at the TT too,” he added.

“Thanks to William [Dunlop] too because he leant me a part today and we had struggled to get it for the bike, so William gave it to us and I'm delighted.”

Tagged as: Isle of Man TT , Ian Hutchinson , Michael Dunlop
« Take me back to the RR Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Michael Dunlop in the Supersport TT.
James Hillier on the JG Speedfit Kawasaki in the opening Supersport TT race.
Michael Dunlop on his Yamaha in the Supersport TT.
Peter Hickman claimed his maiden podium at the Isle of Man TT with a runner-up finish in the RST Superbike race.
Michael Dunlop at the start of the RST Superbike race on the Bennetts Suzuki.
Ian Hutchinson celebrates his victory in the RST Superbike race at the Isle of Man TT.
Ian Hutchinson on the Tyco BMW in the RST Superbike race.
William Dunlop on the IC Racing Yamaha at the Isle of Man TT.
Lee Johnston on the Padgetts Honda Supersport machine a the Isle of Man TT.
Michael Dunlop on the Bennetts Suzuki at the bottom of the Barregarrow during TT practice.
Bruce Anstey on the Padgett`s Honda RC213V-S during Isle of Man TT practice.
Ian Hutchinson on the Tyco BMW during practice for the Isle of Man TT.
Bruce Anstey on the Padgett`s Honda RCV213V-S during practice for the Isle of Man TT.
Ivan Lintin at the Isle of Man TT
Ian Hutchinson on the Tyco BMW during practice for the Isle of Man TT.
Michael Dunlop on the Bennetts Suzuki during practice for the Isle of Man TT.
Guy Martin on the Honda Racing Fireblade.
Michael Dunlop on the Bennetts Suzuki.

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 