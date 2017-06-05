TT 2017: Hillier 'didn't push beyond his limit'

James Hillier said he wasn't prepared to push beyond his limit as he settled for the runner-up spot in the first Supersport race at the Isle of Man TT on Monday.The JG Speedfit Kawasaki rider led in the early stages but was overhauled by eventual winner Michael Dunlop, who was over 13 seconds clear at the finish.Hillier, who was left disappointed after losing time in the pits in the Superbike race on Sunday due to an issue with his fuel filler, said: “I enjoyed that race and I had a good time on the 600 in practice. We haven't even really adjusted it and we just rode the thing and it did everything I wanted it to do.“I was reading the boards on the last lap there and just tried to kind of save the engine. The wind was quite high up on the Mountain and we weren't quite pulling top gear very well but we're here and that's where we want to finish. We'll aim for that number one spot next time,” added the Hampshire rider.“It's always tough on the little 600s to make them finish here but the boys have built a good bike. Michael's third lap was obviously a fair bit better than mine and I just let him go – I didn't ride above my limit and I kept it together and we're here, so it's something to build on and see what we can do in the other races.”